The former Raiders No. 4 overall pick was a healthy scratch on Monday night, but he will be needed after the injury to Yannick Ngakoue. One of the bigger shocks leading into the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night was the fact that Clelin Ferrell was a healthy scratch. Yesterday, we learned that Ferrell was actually dealing with a back injury, so we can likely expect to see him against the Steelers this week.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO