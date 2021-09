Marcus Mariota is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks after he aggravated a quad injury on Monday night, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The Raiders’ backup quarterback re-injured himself on a 31-yard first-quarter run, his only play of the game. The Raiders have not yet put Mariota on the injured reserve list, a potential sign they are hopeful he will be back within the next two weeks. Going onto IR automatically sidelines a player for at least three games.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO