Placebo Release First New Song In Five Years Entitled “Beautiful James”
English rock band Placebo has made their return to music with the release of “Beautiful James,” the group’s first new track in five years. “Beautiful James” contains an artistic combination of brightly colored synths and a steady guitar riff which adds a complex frenzy of tasteful distortion on the chorus. Lead singer Brian Molko’s vocals float atop the backing track with ease. Marking the end of Placebo’s five-year absence from releasing a new track, “Beautiful James” has their fans excited for what’s to come.music.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0