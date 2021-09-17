Placebo Release First New Song In Five Years Entitled “Beautiful James”

The new album from Old Dominion won’t release until next month, but the band is sharing one of the new tracks now. “Hawaii” is “one of our favorite songs from the new album,” Old Dominion said. It released Friday (September 17), and the rest of the album, Time Tequila & Therapy, is coming up on October 8. Frontman Matthew Ramsey said, introducing the latest song with the rest of his bandmates: “Its a song that we were inspired to write by the beautiful, tropical place called Hawaii. We love it there, we love this song. We hope you do, too.”

