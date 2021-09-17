CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

U.N.: Global temps on track to rise 2.7 degrees above pre-industrial levels by 2100

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrGIh_0bzmwobj00
A couple looks at part of the Forbidden City under a polluted sky in Beijing on May 15. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The average global temperature is on a path to increase to 2.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century despite efforts made under the Paris Agreement on climate, the United Nations warned Friday.

A U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change analysis of climate plans for all 191 parties to the agreement indicates that global carbon emissions are expected to rise by 16% from 2010 to 2030.

The United Nations, though, said in May that human-caused methane emissions must be reduced by about 45% to keep the global temperature within the bounds of the Paris Agreement. The agreement seeks to keep the average global temperature to no more than 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, ideally 1.5 degrees.

"The 16% increase is a huge cause of concern," said Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of U.N. Climate Change.

"It is in sharp contrast with the calls by science for rapid, sustained and large-scale emission reductions to prevent the most severe climate consequences and suffering, especially of the most vulnerable, throughout the world."

The U.N. report found that among the 113 parties that have submitted new or updated Nationally Determined Contributions, there would be a 12% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 compared to 2010. All 191 parties are meant to update these plans every five years.

"The synthesis shows that countries are making progress towards the Paris Agreement's temperature goals. This means that the in-built mechanism set up by the Paris Agreement to allow for a gradual increase of ambition is working," Espinosa said.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned Thursday that the globe has "reached a tipping point on the need for climate action."

"The disruption to our climate and our planet is already worse than we thought, and it is moving faster than predicted," he said.

During a climate summit hosted by the White House on Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden set a goal of cutting global methane emissions 30% by the end of the decade. The summit was attended in person and remotely by several world leaders and U.S. officials.

Friday's report came ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, COP26, which is scheduled to take place in Scotland in November.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

US industrial production returns to pre-pandemic level: Fed

Production by US factories, mines and utilities in August surpassed the level seen before the pandemic caused an unprecedented collapse, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday. Industrial production increased 0.4 percent in August, but it could have been 0.3 percentage points higher had it not been for the effects of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in parts of Louisiana and the northeastern United States. The monthly increase was in line with analysts' expectations and put it 0.3 percent above its level in February 2020, the last month of normalcy before the Covid-19 pandemic caused industrial output to contract sharply. While the recovery was a "milestone," Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics warned the sector was struggling with ongoing supply chain issues, as indicated by a nearly flat increase in motor vehicle production as the sector struggles with shortages of crucial semiconductors.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.N. looks for recipe to tackle global food dysfunction

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Billions of people are overweight, millions are hungry, one third of food is wasted and the way the world produces, processes and consumes food generates one-third of greenhouse gas emissions, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday at the first global summit on the future of food.
JOE BIDEN
Arkansas Online

Biden at U.N. calls for global epoch of unity

President Joe Biden delivered his debut address to the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations on Tuesday amid strong new doubts about his ability to vault the United States back into a position of global leadership after his predecessor's promotion of "America first" isolationism. Speaking to a...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patricia Espinosa
AFP

US urges greater ambition as UN Security Council tackles climate

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged all countries to raise their climate ambitions as the UN Security Council took up the environmental crisis, warning that it is aggravating conflicts. Blinken pointed to recent record rains in New York that contributed to dozens of deaths and said climate has aggravated conflicts in countries including Syria, Mali, Yemen, South Sudan and Ethiopia. "The climate crisis isn't coming. It's already here and clear patterns are emerging and its impact, the consequences, are falling disproportionately on vulnerable and low-income populations," Blinken said. "All our nations must take immediate, bold actions," Blinken said, weeks ahead of high-stakes UN climate talks in Glasgow.
U.S. POLITICS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UK payrolls above pre-pandemic level and job vacancies soar

LONDON (AP) — The number of people on payroll in the U.K. has soared back to levels last seen before the coronavirus pandemic struck a year and a half ago, official figures showed Tuesday in the latest clear signal that the lifting of lockdown restrictions has prompted businesses to ramp up hiring.
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK employee numbers surge above pre-pandemic level

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - British employers added a record 241,000 staff last month, lifting the total number of employees on company payrolls to just above the level before Britain first went into a COVID-19 lockdown last year, official data showed on Tuesday. The robust jobs data comes as Britain's...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Paris Climate Agreement#U N#The United Nations#U N Climate Change#The Paris Agreement#The White House
baltimorenews.net

Global Automotive Piston Market to be Driven by the Rising Automotive Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Automotive Piston Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global automotive piston market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, material types, piston types, shapes, coating types, fuel types, vehicle types, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Aussie recovers, pushes above 73 level

The Australian dollar is in positive territory in the Friday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7317, up 0.33% on the day. Soft Australian employment data on Thursday sent the Australian dollar lower, but the currency has recouped most of these losses on Friday. The economy lost a massive 146.3 thousand jobs in August, surprising the markets, as the consensus stood around -80 thousand. The slide is attributable to the wave of lockdowns which were imposed in New South Wales and Victoria. The government’s strict health restrictions are stifling economic growth and are expected to result in a contraction in Q3 growth.
RETAIL
ShareCast

Appreciate Group Q2 billings above pre-pandemic levels

Gifting and engagement company Appreciate Group said on Tuesday that trading had improved since the announcement of its full-year results at the end of June. Appreciate stated corporate and gifting billings in the second quarter were 14.6% ahead of levels seen in the 2020 financial year, the last "normal" trading year before the Covid-19 pandemic, with year to date billings now up 3.6%, a "considerable improvement" on the first quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

EPA completes rule to phase out gases used as refrigerants

In what officials call a key step to combat climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency is sharply limiting domestic production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners.The new rule, which follows through on a law Congress passed last year, is intended to decrease U.S. production and use of HFCs by 85% over the next 15 years, part of a global phaseout designed to slow global warming.HFCs are greenhouse gases that are thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide. They often leak through pipes or appliances that use compressed refrigerants and...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
AFP

US sending Bangladesh extra 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses: W.House

The United States is shipping another 2.5 million Covid vaccine doses to hard-hit Bangladesh, a White House official told AFP on Thursday, after the Biden administration announced a ramping up of global donations. The latest shipment -- 2,508,480 Pfizer doses -- brings the total of US shots to the country above nine million. Packing was underway and first deliveries, made through the World Health Organization's Covax program, arrive Monday, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP. "We are proud to be able to deliver these safe and effective vaccines to the people of Bangladesh," said the official, adding that there were "no strings attached" to the donation.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘All we hear are empty promises’: Inside the return of climate strikers to the streets just weeks before Cop26

After a summer of record-breaking floods, wildfires and heatwaves, German climate activist Luisa Neubauer feels betrayed by the lack of urgency among world leaders to tackle the climate crisis.  “No political party dares to speak up about what needs to be done,” she tells The Independent.But the 25-year-old is hopeful that the return of school strikers to the streets this week will help to refocus the world’s attention on the climate emergency: “It’s easy to ignore surveys and reports and studies, but it’s impossible to ignore young people on the street demanding climate justice,” she says.On Friday 24 September, young...
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN summit seeks to fix food's many problems, but draws fire

Nations, companies and foundations pledged billions of dollars to feed the world in connection with an ambitious United Nations food summit Thursday, while some grassroots anti-hunger groups and food experts blasted the event as too corporate, tech-focused and top-down. Held as part of the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders, the “food systems summit” aimed to tackle the life-and-death puzzle of hunger, nutrition, environmental sustainability and inequality. Worldwide, more than 2 billion people don’t have enough to eat, while 2 billion are overweight or obese, and nearly a third of the food that gets produced ends up...
AGRICULTURE
New Haven Register

Jobless Claims Rise Above Expectation to Highest Level in a Month

The number of American workers who filed for unemployment rose above expectations last week and hit the highest level in a month, new government figures show. First-time filings for unemployment insurance—a proxy for layoffs—came in at 351,000 for the week ending Sept. 18, a rise of 16,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 335,000, the Labor Department said in a release (pdf). This is the highest number of weekly claims since the week of Aug. 21, when they hit 354,000. The consensus forecast cited by FXStreet was for 320,000 claims in the past week.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Climate strikes: Why are young people across the world taking to the streets?

Young people are taking to the streets in more than 1,400 places across the world on Friday to demand tougher action on the climate crisis.A protest first started by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018 has swelled into an international phenomenon. Today, there are more than 700 school strikes planned in Europe, nearly 200 in the US and 88 in sub-Saharan Africa.The crowds come just weeks before Cop26 – the most important UN climate summit in years – is due to take place in Glasgow. A recent UN assessment found that countries are still far behind the level of...
PROTESTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
185K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy