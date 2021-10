The West Linn Lions and Tualatin Timberwolves have feasted on non-league opponents to open the 2021 season. Now, the two unbeaten teams will face off against each other this weekend. The Lions, the No. 1 team in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Top 10 poll, will take on the No. 3 ranked Timberwolves...

