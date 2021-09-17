College Football Preview Capsules

Where: Fred Selfe Stadium (Emory, Va.) Coming in: The Apprentice School (1-0) won 34-27 last week at Brevard; E&H (1-1) lost 46-45 at home to Bluefield University. What to watch for: E&H has spent the week trying to shake off the nightmarish finish to the Bluefield game. New E&H quarterback Kyle Short has thrown for 498 yards and six scores with a 63% completion rate. With Grayson Overstreet sidelined by a foot injury, senior Devontae Jordan has rushed for 258 yards and Short has extended plays with his scrambling ability. Senior receivers Kashawn Cosey, Elijah Rice and Gunner Griffith have combined for 401 yards. … The E&H defense is allowing just 79 yards rushing per game. Secondary play is a concern as Bluefield scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and hit three TD passes. … After its scheduled season opener on Sept. 4 against St. Sebastian-Elite was cancelled due to COVID-19, Apprentice earned a wild overtime win against a Brevard team that was picked to finish second in the USA South Conference. The Newport News, Virginia-based Builders were led by 6-foot sophomore Mason Tatum, who passed for 173 yards and three scores. Tatum played at Stone Bridge in Ashburn, Virginia. Apprentice was fueled by big plays, including field goals of 46 and 47 yards by Jeremiah Morgan. That was the first victory for Apprentice coach Vince Brown, a former University of Memphis and Morgan State defensive standout who has a diverse resume … With the Wasps expanding their recruiting efforts in the fertile Hampton Roads area, this matchup is a wise platform for exposure.