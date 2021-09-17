CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

While Broader Crypto Market Holds Its Collective Breath, Whales Are Loading Up On Bitcoin

By Best Owie
NEWSBTC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin, likewise other cryptos, have had a hard seven days. So investors across the crypto have understandably been wary of the market and any investments at this point. This has played out in the way the digital assets have done in the market. Various dips have put the market into what looks like a long-suffering form. But while most investors hold their breaths in wait for what happens next, whales are on the move with their bitcoin investments.

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Holds Above $43K Amid China Crypto Ban-Buy BTC Now

Bitcoin price recovers to trade above $43,000 after yesterday’s market decline. China’s latest crypto ban wipes out $188 billion in crypto market value. Bitcoin price prediction is bearish as shown by the MACD and the Parabolic SAR. Today Bitcoin is consolidating above $43,000 following yesterday’s cryptocurrency marker bloodbath once again...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bit2Me Raises $23.9M After Several Successful Token Sales

Spanish cryptocurrency exchange, Bit2Me, has successfully raised $23.9 million (20M EUR) following three highly-demanded public sale rounds for its newly launched token, B2M. The first public sale, launched on September 6th, 2021, saw a staggering $5.9 million raised in just 59 seconds, followed by a second which raised $8.8 million in just 47 seconds. The final phase sold out in just 38 seconds, involving over 7,000 participants. Each marks some of the quickest and largest grossing for a public sale of an exchanged-based token in crypto history.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoins#Whales#Cryptocurrency#Btcusd#The Fear Greed Index#Pinterest
NEWSBTC

Can Decentralized Finance Become the Future’s New Digital Economy ?

Over the past two years, DeFi has perhaps become the most striking event in cryptocurrency reality. The rise of this new star is closely tied to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency network by market capitalization, on top of which almost every existing DeFi application runs. The fact of the matter is, Ethereum is not only a digital asset that allows you to make transfers on the blockchain network but also an entire ecosystem within which you can provide services and perform more complex tasks, such as writing smart contracts. It was these two functions that became the foundation for the emergence of the DeFi phenomenon, which ultimately became something of a spontaneous market response to the request for freedom of financial services and their equal provision to any participant in the ecosystem, regardless of the social status and geographic location.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. What Happened: The plunge in the cryptocurrency markets comes as the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country. This isn't the...
MARKETS
Financial-Planning.com

Are your clients holding Bitcoin or crypto? Ask, experts say

Crypto investments are exciting and promising for many investors. But there’s another word some experts use to describe them — “uncomfortable.”. Matthew Hougan, chief investment officer of Bitwise Asset Management, likened it to “investing in the internet in the late 1990s,” at the Morningstar Investment Conference this week. “We didn't...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
GAMINGbible

China Has Outlawed All Cryptocurrency Related Transactions

Transactions involving cryptocurrency have now been outlawed in China owing to the fact that they are not fiat currencies and are thus illegitimate on the market. Well, that's certainly a statement and a half. This is only the most recent move against cryptocurrencies by the Communist Party of China. In 2017, local cryptocurrency exchanges were shut down leading to the dissolution of a speculative market that contributed to 90% of crypto trading in the world. Two years after that, all domestic and foreign cryptocurrency exchanges and Initial Coin Offering websites were blocked from operating in the country as these currencies "are not supported by real value."
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Price Drops Almost 10% Following China’s Crypto Ban

Dogecoin’s price has dropped almost 10% following China’s statement that crypto transactions and services are illegal in the nation. As China Declares Crypto Transactions Illegal, Dogecoin Plunges Almost 10%. According to a report from Bloomberg, China’s central bank has put out a statement saying that all crypto transactions and services...
MARKETS
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Other Cryptocurrencies Plunged Today

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), down 7%. Earlier this year, China banned cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process that has drawn criticism from environmentalists for its potential to contribute to climate change. Chinese regulators also forbid the country's financial institutions from providing services to crypto-focused companies. Today, China's central bank took the next step...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Why Bitcoin Bears Might Not Get To Buy New Lows

The crypto community is locked in debate over: Is Bitcoin in a bull or bear market? The debate will rage on until either a new high or new low is made. The current price action is bearish, which gives the impression that sellers are in charge. The news cycle, and sentiment doesn’t help the picture for bulls. But there is one “theory” that suggests a lower low won’t be made.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Steers Into Support, Time For More Slump Or Return to Previous Highs?

Ethereum follows the general sentiment in the market and trends downwards in the daily and weekly charts. After news about a confirmed FUD on China banning crypto-related operations, a portion of the market reacted negatively and created selling pressure. This sent Bitcoin and Ethereum back to their critical support zones....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy