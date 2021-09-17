From Michigan to McNary: New band teacher felt school was ‘perfect fit’
Elizabeth Hering comes from across the country to become McNary's newest band teacher. When COVID-19 hit, many of us changed our lives in different ways, whether it be picking up a new hobby or starting a new job. McNary High School’s new band teacher, Elizabeth Hering, made a more drastic change, deciding to quit her job in Michigan after 21 years and moving to Oregon after feeling like she needed to do something new.www.keizertimes.com
