The 2021 Met Gala turned into an impromptu Justin Bieber concert, and Beibs even bust out his breakthrough hit – ‘Baby’ – for all the A-listers in attendance. After his triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards the night before, it seemed Justin Bieber still felt like singing while at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday (Sept. 13). At the end of the fashion extravaganza, Justin, 27, took the stage at the Metropolitan Museum’s Temple of Dendur, per Vogue, to perform four songs from his discography: “Lonely,” “Hold On,” “Anyone,” and — one song for the OG Beliebers in the audience — “Baby.” For the performance, Justin had changed into an oversized denim jacket and pants combo, and seemingly taking a cue from Kanye West, pulled on a face-obscuring ski mask.

