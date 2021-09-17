CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Citroën C3 C-Series: well-loaded good things come in small packages

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3O4j_0bzmtc3E00

Somehow the latest version of Citroën’s likeable C3 small hatch/city car passed me by until lately, when a new trim level came to my attention. This is usually nothing to make a huge fuss about, and this time it’s not different, but it’s of interest nonetheless.

Citroën are now pushing the “C-series” version of their C3, its more expensive baby SUV sibling the C3 Aircross, and the medium-sized (by modern standards) C5 Aircross SUV. The C-Series, in pricing terms, is the new base model of each, but with the most popular options fitted to each, rather than some random bundle selected by the manufacturer, whether you like them or not. So it’s all about value, but not so much consumer choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ill4x_0bzmtc3E00

Thus, although the options fitted to C-Series models are generally the ones folk want, they’re not necessarily the ones you, or I want. So although my C3 came well kitted out with LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, dark tinted rear and tailgate windows, automatic headlights, automatic air conditioning, coffee break alert, lane departure warning, cruise control, speed sign recognition, rear parking sensors, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple Carplay®, Android Auto, DAB Radio and USB all as standard it didn’t have the one thing that I really need on a car these days, which is a conventional built-in satnav system.

The Spec

Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech C-Series

Price: £13,930

Engine capacity: 1.2-litre petrol motor, 5sp manual, fwd

Power (hp): 82

Top speed: 105mph

0-60mph: 12.1sec

Fuel economy: 51.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 123g/km

I have lost all sense of direction since the arrival of the satnav because I no longer need to think about where I’m going. The nice machines with (usually) the calm female voice tells me to “turn round when possible”, “turn left in 200 yards” and “you have reached your destination” complete with graphic back-up. On the Citroën C3 C-Series you have to do something with your mobile phone which I didn’t know how to, and thus it was functionally useless to me except for the purposes of going out and following my nose, which I’ve not done in a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBjSB_0bzmtc3E00

The little Citroën is in fact great to allow your nose to pilot, in that cheap French car sort of way that, I’m pleased to say, has survived all attempts to make the brand upmarket (they even have trim pack called “Saint James”; next one up ought to be “Saint James the Greater”). The three-cylinder engine has to be worked hard to get even modest performance out of it, the gears are a touch vague, the clutch is ridiculously long and it rolls around a fair bit, and that’s all great.

Citroën also happens to have a big comfy SUV to point around at the same time, and, given the choice as I was, I instinctively picked the C3 because I’d got bored having to wait to pass down a narrow city street or country lane. I also liked Citroën’s new stylish tweed seat trim, which matched my jacket and went well with the trendy “soft sand” non-metallic paint job. The odd graphics on the roof, which looked like a new-entrant mobile phone company logo, was just style with no purpose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTAPl_0bzmtc3E00

So modern is the C3 C-Series that you’re supposed to buy it from the online Citroën Store, though, confusingly, you can also buy it in the usual way from a dealer. It certainly feels odd to “add to basket” a £13,930 car, but I notice that that’s a small discount on the regular list price of this base or entry-level C3, of £14,180. The Citroën Store deal equates to a lease deal of £184.95 a month (with the usual strings attached).

The C3 should commend itself to anyone who once had, say, a Peugeot 205, 206 or 207, or a Citroën Saxo, say, or a Renault Clio; but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that the Kia Picanto is probably even better value, and the Dacia Sandero gives you a lot more sleaze for your money. Interestingly, a revamped C3 specifically aimed at India and South America has just been unveiled, and it’d be nice to think that that presumably rugged and value-oriented model might come to Britain. Either way, though, the good news is that base level cars are, well, not that basic.

Comments / 0

Related
AutoExpress

Citroen New C3 small SUV revealed for developing markets

Citroen has revealed a new SUV-inspired supermini that it hopes will be the vehicle to take the brand mainstream in India, when it is launched there in early 2022. Called New C3, this small, sub-four metre hatchback is the first in a family of three vehicles designed and developed specifically for emerging markets, such as South America and India, where Citroen launched earlier this year with the C5 Aircross.
CARS
Carscoops

Citroën New C3 Is An Affordable SUV-Style Hatchback For India And South America

The third-generation Citroën C3 supermini received a facelift last year which will keep it relevant for a few more years, while the C3 Aircross was updated in 2021 in order to take on the crowded B-SUV segment. So what is this New C3 that was unveiled today? Well, according to Citroen, it is a “modern hatchback” developed for India and South America, with a 3.98 meter (156.7 inches) length and a design that is clearly inspired by SUVs.
CARS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 Exynos 2200 benchmarks hint at good things to come

While every tech giant and their chihuahua is on board the homebrew mobile chipset trend, Samsung has been playing this game for a while with varying success. Its latter days Exynos processor incarnations were marred by thermal and performance issues compared to their Qualcomm Snapdragon alternatives, chiefly on account of the stock ARM-Mali graphics it used in the package.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Watch Series 7 gets small changes, coming later in fall

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. The first Apple Watch arrived in 2015. Six years later, Apple is giving its watch a redesign: the Series 7, starting at $399 and coming later in the fall, was announced at Apple's iPhone-focused virtual September event.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Air Conditioning#The C Series#Android Auto#Dab Radio#Usb#Citroen#Puretech#Hp#Sec#French#Citro N Store#Peugeot#Renault#Kia#The Dacia Sandero
TrendHunter.com

520-Mile Range Electric Cars

The newly Launched Lucid 'Air Dream Edition' electric car has received an Environmental Protection Agency-rated range of 520 miles, surpassing Tesla's leading EV by over 100 miles. What this means is that Lucid Motors -- a lesser-known American electric vehicle manufacturer -- is officially offering customers the longest-range EV on the market.
CARS
Digital Trends

These noise-canceling earbuds are so cheap it might be a mistake

When you’re browsing through headphone deals, some offers that you can find under the likes of AirPods deals and Sony headphone deals may still be too expensive for you. For reliable wireless headphones that you can buy on a tight budget, you should take a look at Walmart’s $87 discount for the Monster Flex active noise canceling headphones, which brings their price down to a very affordable $27, from their original price of $114.
ELECTRONICS
theregister.com

Hybrid learning is a good thing – let’s make it a good thing for everyone

Sponsored If you didn’t know what hybrid learning was 18 months ago, you should have a better idea by now. Hybrid learning combines in-person interaction in the classroom with online education and, during the Covid pandemic, has been an invaluable tool in teaching millions of students all round the world.
EDUCATION
Robb Report

Porsche May Turn the 718 Into an All-Electric Sports Car for 2025

Porsche is looking to give the 718 lineup a major jolt. It sounds like the German marque is giving serious consideration to electrifying the long-running sports car, according to Car and Driver. Even better, the next-generation 718 could arrive on American shores as soon as 2025. There have been rumors of a battery-powered 718 for a while now, but it’s now starting to seem like more than just mere idle speculation. The auto publication reports that sources within and outside the company have confirmed the EV is in the works. The powertrain is still in development, but the vehicle will be built...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
gsmarena.com

A new Poco C-series phone is coming next week

There’s a new Poco phone on the way – the brand tweeted a teasing “C U soon” message with the date September 30 attached (next Thursday). And while the brand doesn’t have a U-series (yet), it definitely has a C-series. In fact, the Poco C3 sold over 2 million units...
CELL PHONES
Robb Report

Ares Design’s First Electric Road Bike Is Also the World’s Lightest

Ares Design wants to do for bicycles what it’s done for cars. The Italian firm has just unveiled its first fully electric bicycle, the Bici LE Super Lèggerà. It’s a gorgeous piece of engineering, just as you’d expect from the brand, but even more intriguing is the company’s claim that it’s the world’s lightest e-bike at just 19.8 pounds. E-bikes have surged in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic and it’s easy to see why—they’re a lot more powerful than a traditional two-wheeler. A bike equipped with an electric motor can reach its destination quicker and provide help during the more...
BICYCLES
Rolling Stone

What Are the Best AirPod Alternatives? These Earbud Brands Deserve a Look (and Listen)

You’ve already cut the cord when it comes to your cable, but the latest data shows that millions of people around the world have cut the cord when it comes to audio devices as well. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, the global market for true wireless wearables will reach 238 million units by the end of 2021. Apple’s AirPods remain a best-seller and own a large share of the market. Counterpoint says Apple’s products accounted for almost 30% of the segment in 2020. Users cited ease of use, comfort and name recognition as key reasons for choosing AirPods over...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Battery-Powered Fans Let You Stay Cool On the Go

Staying cool in the summer heat isn’t always easy, especially when you’re on the go or in a remote area. When there’s no cooling breeze to stand in or shadow to hide under, it doesn’t take long for sunny days to feel overwhelming and uncomfortable. The smartest way to control your temperature and stay comfortable is to invest in one of the best battery-powered fans. Unlike their corded kin, these fans aren’t tied to a wall socket and offer a number of other benefits which are especially handy for users who love beach days, camping or general travel. Read on to...
ELECTRONICS
24/7 Wall St.

How 30 Iconic Car Models Got Their Names

In 1955, the celebrated modernist poet Marianne Moore was approached by the Ford Motor Company for help in coming up with a name for a new car line the company was developing. Her suggestions included Intelligent Bullet, Ford Fabergé, Anticipator, Astranaut, Pastelogram, Mongoose Civique, and Utopian Turtletop. Perhaps not surprisingly, none of her proposals found […]
CARS
SPY

Always Put Safety First With the Best Home Security Cameras

The best home security cameras can be a great way to give yourself peace of mind. It’s an easy way to monitor pets, kids and any visitors you may have in your home while you’re away. Plus, in the unthinkable event that a burglary happens, you’ll be prepared. Many security systems can double as outdoor security cameras or indoor security cameras, allowing you to keep tabs on people walking by, as well as whatever may be going on inside your home. A security camera can also be a worthwhile investment for small business owners. When looking for your home security camera...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Motorola moto G9 power review: A reliable phone with mind-blowing battery life

Motorola fills us with warm, techie emotions. We still consider the original Motorola razr to be the pinnacle of phone aesthetics. Smartphones might have revolutionised what we use our handsets for, and might still be developing at a rapid pace (foldable screens, anyone?), but throw us that flip phone, and we’ll be happy. For a few minutes of intense nostalgia, anyway.Unlike our tastes, the brand has moved into the modern world seamlessly, with a wide range of smartphones for most budgets. One that occupies the middle of the road is the moto G9 power, a sub-£200 smartphone with promising specs...
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best Tablets for Zoom and Video Calls

Tablets have come a long way in the 10 years since the release of the first iPad, bringing them closer to laptops in terms of computing power without sacrificing the portability and convenience they’re loved for. For one thing, the first iPad didn’t have a camera. Now, most tablets have a front and rear-facing camera. That’s why tablets can be a viable option for Zoom or other videoconferencing needs. There’s a good chance you’ve spent some time in this past year working from home, and many companies are looking to shift to remote work full time or some kind of hybrid...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

AirPods Black Friday deals 2021: The discounts to expect on Apple’s earbuds this year

AirPods might just be the hottest Apple accessory of all time. Selling in their tens of millions, they have quickly become a must-have for all iPhone owners, and arguably created the truly wireless earphone market we know today.There are currently three versions of AirPods, the regular model (which is available with or without a wireless charging), the pricier AirPods pro, which features active noise cancelling, and the flagship AirPods max over-ear headphones. Apple was rumoured to be updating the regular AirPods with a new third-generation model for 2021, but that hasn’t happened yet.Retail prices start at £159 for the regular...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

257K+
Followers
114K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy