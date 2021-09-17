CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Great Big Green Week: WWF urge government to keep climate promises

The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nP9c0_0bzmtWhk00

Today marks the start of Great Big Green Week, which will see communities come together across the UK to celebrate action on the climate emergency, and call on the government to keep their climate promises, for the sake of people, nature and planet.

With nature in free fall and the climate in crisis, the clock is ticking for the planet – our one shared home. In this milestone year for environmental action, it’s fantastic to see thousands of people across the UK taking positive action during the Great Big Green Week. It’s hoped that this programme of community-led events will put a spotlight on our government, which urgently needs to deliver on every climate promise it has made.

As host of the crucial Cop26 climate summit, our country must now match its ambition with action. We won’t forget the government’s climate promises and, together with our supporters, we will hold government to account for delivering on them.

To mark the launch of Great Big Green Week we at WWF have collated some images illustrating both how UK communities are united in the fight against the climate crisis, and why this is a fight that unites us all. People, landscapes and wildlife across the UK are already feeling the impacts of the climate emergency, and so the UK public are raising their voices on the need for urgent political action.

Future generations deserve a safer climate. We won’t forget who steps up to the greatest challenge we’ve ever faced. And we won’t forget who shrinks from the test.

How the UK is impacted by the climate crisis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IklGK_0bzmtWhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPejZ_0bzmtWhk00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePvHT_0bzmtWhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ob2HP_0bzmtWhk00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSRnY_0bzmtWhk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iW6FX_0bzmtWhk00

The Great Big Green Week has been organised by The Climate Coalition, of which WWF is a member. The coalition is the UK’s largest group of people dedicated to action against the climate emergency, and members comprise more than 100 organisations. Thousands of people have signed up to get involved in hundreds of events; more than 3,000 events are planned to celebrate how communities are taking action to tackle the climate crisis and nature loss.

For more information on Great Big Green Week events go to Great Big Green Week . The Great Big Green Week is Climate Fringe Week in Scotland

IN THIS ARTICLE
