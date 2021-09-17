Galena High School Updates Homecoming Events After Anonymous Tip
Officials with Galena High School decided to cancel an assembly scheduled for Friday morning due to an anonymous tip that was brought to their attention. They said after reviewing and addressing the concern that affected the assembly only, they're working with the Leadership Class to shift some of the traditional events to an online platform and are rescheduling certain events for later on Friday out of an abundance of caution.www.ktvn.com
Comments / 1