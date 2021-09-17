CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Thomas Mills | Dying because Democrats are worse

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TlM1w_0bzmsrrq00

Seems every week, we watch some prominent or vocal conservative anti-vaxxer die of COVID. Today, it was a couple in Alabama who called themselves “Alabama Pickers.” They gave people advice on buying and selling used items on their YouTube channel. The husband, Dusty, died yesterday and his wife, Tristan, died August 25. Their last video showed them deriding the vaccine and claiming the pandemic would be “behind us in a couple of years.” For them, it’s over now.

On Monday, Bob Enyart, an evangelical preacher who mocked people who died of AIDS by reading their names to Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust,” succumbed to COVID after dismissing mask mandates and the vaccine. His wife is reportedly very sick. Karma is a bitch.

A Nashville radio host, Phil Valentine, died a few weeks ago after a month long battle. He used to play a parody of the Beatles song “Taxman” called “Vaxman.” His family says he died wishing he had been more “pro-vaccine.” I just wish he had been smarter.

And the list goes on. At least three other conservative talk radio hosts have died. One claimed the government was using the virus and the vaccine to consolidate control of the population. That’s funny because I believe the right-wing is using talk radio to dupe people into doing stupid things like not take the vaccine.

The people over at Fox News, though, are the real cynics. At least the talk show hosts who died walked the walk and paid the price. The Fox News hosts are all vaccinated while telling their audience about the dangers of vaccines and downplaying the threat of the virus. They’ve pushed conspiracy theories about Democrats using the pandemic for control. They’ve been wrong about the pandemic since the beginning and yet people still watch them. I don’t believe they care about the well-being of their audience as long they keep getting the ratings. Ironically, prolonging the pandemic is in their best interest. It keeps dumb people watching and believing their bullshit. If the mask mandates go away and the vaccines become less controversial, they will have to find another divisive issue that has as much emotional juice as COVID.

And the silence coming from the Republican Party and its leaders as the body counts increase is pretty stunning. It’s the same silence that enabled Donald Trump and his band of grifters. After a brief moment of outrage over January 6, they are now silent or supportive of the attempted coup. The Madison Cawthorns and Matt Gaetzes and Marjory Taylor Greens have no push back from within their own ranks.

We’ve reached the point where one major political party and its expansive network of allied media outlets is complicit in extending a pandemic that is killing its own supporters. They defended a president who asked a foreign country to interfere with our elections. And now, they’re allowing the Big Lie of voter fraud to continue and calling those who attacked the Capitol “political prisoners.” And their main justification is that Democrats are worse. I’m not optimistic that this ends well.

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

‘What Is Wrong With Her?’ Morning Joe Shouts Down Sidney Powell’s ‘Grotesque’ Harrison Deal Conspiracy Theory

Morning Joe ripped into former Donald Trump “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell for her conspiratorial claim that Democrats murdered someone to cover up voter fraud in the 2020 election. Powell, one of the foremost proponents of unsubstantiated election conspiracy theories, gave an interview to a right-wing outlet recently where she spoke...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Did Jake Sullivan commit perjury? Emails reveal ‘lie’ on Trump

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser in the Biden administration, may be guilty of perjury related to the Hillary Clinton campaign’s dirty tricks against Donald Trump. Last week, Michael A. Sussmann, a partner at Perkins Coie, a law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of making false statements to the FBI about his clients and their motives behind planting the rumor, at the highest levels of the FBI, of a secret Trump-Russia server.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
HuffingtonPost

Joe Biden Seeks To Unite Democrats In Do-Or-Die Moment For His Agenda

President Joe Biden successfully brought his party together to unilaterally pass the American Rescue Plan, their $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, earlier this year. Now, he must reconcile their differences on an even more ambitious and controversial domestic spending measure, the Build Back Better Act, which seeks to address health care, child care, the changing climate, education, housing and more.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Union Leader

New Hampshire lawmaker switches parties, joining Democrats because of GOP views on vaccines, masks

A New Hampshire state representative “reluctantly” switched his party affiliation to Democratic on Tuesday, citing state Republicans’ opposition to masks and coronavirus vaccines. Rep. William Marsh of Brookfield, a former Republican, said party extremists are edging out moderates like him, and that he had planned to quietly retire but felt...
BROOKFIELD, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Covid#The Fox News#The Republican Party#Capitol
CBS News

Senator Tim Scott says police reform talks collapsed because Democrats supported "defunding the police"

Senator Tim Scott is blaming Democrats' push to cut funding to law enforcement for the collapse of bipartisan police reform negotiations on Capitol Hill. Earlier this week, President Biden blamed the failure of the deal on Republicans in Congress and claimed they had "rejected enacting modest reforms, which even the previous president had supported."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Trussville Tribune

Attorney General releases response to SPLC’s misleading report on Alabama voting

From The Tribune Staff Reports MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall submitted an extensive report to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee refuting claims by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) that Alabama engages in voter suppression and seeks “to establish white supremacy in the State.”  The Alabama Attorney General also provided written testimony during a […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Arizona Mirror

Mark Brnovich’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine is irresponsible & unprofessional

A slight majority of Arizonans are fully vaccinated, but there are still thousands of our friends and neighbors who are ending up in ICUs and dying from COVID-19 simply because they refuse to get the vaccine. This shouldn’t be happening in Arizona — or anywhere in the United States, for that matter.  The Donald Trump […] The post Mark Brnovich’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine is irresponsible & unprofessional appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy