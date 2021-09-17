Lions' Tyrell Williams (concussion) absent from practice again on Friday

The Detroit Lions announced a couple of roster moves on Thursday morning that will have a major impact on Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and beyond. The Lions’ top receiver Tyrell Williams has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 1. Earlier this week, head coach Dan Campbell had already declared Williams out for Sunday’s game, but it appears the brain injury is serious enough to sideline Williams for at least another three weeks. He will not be eligible to return to the 53-man roster until Week 6’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO