Lions' Tyrell Williams (concussion) absent from practice again on Friday
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion) did not practice on Friday. Williams logged a third consecutive missed practice on Friday and is unlikely to play against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night football. Barring an upgrade over the weekend, he appears set to miss Week 2's showdown with the Packers. If Williams is ruled out, Quintez Cephus could see an increase in opportunities against Green Bay.www.numberfire.com
