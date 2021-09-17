CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' Tyrell Williams (concussion) absent from practice again on Friday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion) did not practice on Friday. Williams logged a third consecutive missed practice on Friday and is unlikely to play against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night football. Barring an upgrade over the weekend, he appears set to miss Week 2's showdown with the Packers. If Williams is ruled out, Quintez Cephus could see an increase in opportunities against Green Bay.

