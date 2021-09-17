CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Daily fines kick in after Villager refuses to remove lawn ornaments from his yard

By Meta Minton
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily fines have begun to kick in after a Villager refused to remove lawn ornaments from his yard. Scott Marsden who lives at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin had been given three days to bring his property into compliance during a public hearing Monday before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors. The board agreed that if the property wasn’t brought into compliance, the 72-year-old Rochester, N.Y. native would face an immediate $50 fine to be followed by daily fines of $25. He did not attend the public hearing at Savannah Center.

kgc 22
8d ago

he shouldn't have to, he owns the land. as long as it's not a big white elephant with pink and purple dots. or something offensive. what is he hurting.

