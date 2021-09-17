CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chip Minemyer | Josh Gallagher's fans get 'chills' from song about 9/11; here's how it happened

By Chip Minemyer cminemyer@tribdem.com
 8 days ago
With his release of the song ”Never Forget” on the eve of Sept. 11, Cambria County native Josh Gallagher offered a moving tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and a salute to the heroes of United Flight 93, the emergency responders and the military campaigns that followed that day.

He also connected with the individual nature of the 9/11 experience – the sudden shock of seeing planes striking buildings, the understanding that the world was changing forever – and then a shared embrace of compassion and love of country that arose from the ashes of tragedy, and is recaptured every year on the anniversary.

Gallagher posted a Facebook video of himself performing the 9/11 song, and fans of the former finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” reacted positively and with strong feelings.

Some of the responses:

• “Very emotional, sent chills and brought tears.”

• “What an awesome song to pay tribute to everyone who lost their lives that day.”

• “Couldn’t hold the tears back.”

• “This literally gave me goosebumps. Beautiful.”

I had the incredible experience of working with Gallagher on this project. His post said: “Thank you, Chip, for letting me be a part of this song” – which gave me way more credit than I deserved.

Here’s how this song happened:

Almost two years ago, I reached out to Gallagher’s local representative – Sandy Rose-Felix, his aunt – wondering if the man from Cresson, now living in Nashville, might be up for a song about Flight 93 and 9/11.

At the time, I was starting to visualize a project updating The Tribune-Democrat’s 2011 book “Heroes Were Made” for the 20th anniversary, and thought a song about 9/11 would complement that effort.

Being from the area, Gallagher would have an interesting perspective on Sept. 11 and Shanksville.

And I figured his blue-collar country style would fit perfectly with a message of remembering the day and the many who perished, along paying tribute to the first-responders and then the military commitment in the months and years afterward.

Josh loved the idea. We exchanged some early thoughts – I sent him some possible lyrics, and he started developing his own concepts.

We met for an in-person “write” at Tranquility Gardens – a perfect setting in Upper Yoder Township – and then got together several times by Zoom during the pandemic.

Josh wanted the song to be relatable for anyone – a reminder that 9/11 happened on a typical morning under bright, blue skies as folks were going about their lives.

The first verse leading into the chorus does that: “... Just clocked in, When I turned to the TV, The newsman said it was 8:46, the first one hit ...”

With the second verse, we worked to bring in the shared experience of Sept. 11 – then and in the years since: “Now, we stand together every year, Flags high above the hugs and tears, Painted signs on chain-link fences, Hand in hand here, ever since ...”

Josh added a bridge and then the powerful closing line:

“And as the smoke fell with that September sunset ... Never forget.”

Our last writing session was just a few weeks ago, when we finished the tune. Josh did a quick recording that night and sent me the file, with his assessment: “This is a really good song, buddy.”

I loved the simplicity of his voice over an acoustic guitar.

His sound fit the material perfectly.

Josh went into the studio after Labor Day and recorded a more polished version – still acoustic, but with a guitar-picking track over the strumming rhythm.

The song was released on Sept. 10, and Josh’s video went up over that weekend – just as the nation was pausing to remember 9/11.

I marvel at Gallagher’s skills and creativity, his understanding of his musical genre and what his fans find meaningful – the phrases, the imagery, the passion.

He reminded me of the importance of writing to connect as well as communicate.

Another of Gallagher’s Facebook followers wrote: “Wow, memories recalled with this song ... brought tears to the eyes – and isn’t that what a well-written song is to do, cause the hearers to feel the song and visualize the scene in their mind?”

Hope you give the song a listen, and let us know what you think.

Chip Minemyer is the editor of The Tribune-Democrat and CNHI regional editor for Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. He can be reached at 814-532-5091. Follow him on Twitter @MinemyerChip.

