SAMA-Bedford exhibit showcases creative process behind art

"The Retirement Home," an oil on canvas by Heather Davis, of Everett, is part of the "From Inception to Execution" exhibition on display through Nov. 13 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford. SUBMITTED PHOTO

BEDFORD, Pa. – This show is giving viewers a sneak peek into the processes behind the art.

The “From Inception to Execution” exhibition is on display through Nov. 13 in the Ashe Gallery, the Joan and Jerry Hawk Gallery and Regional Galleries at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.

The show features works by local artists Richard Coble and Susan Coble, Mary Beth Landis and Heather Davis that range from sculptural metalsmithing to photography and painting.

Morgan Young, site coordinator for SAMA-Bedford, said the show plays off the “Industry: The Building Process” exhibition that is featured in the Titelman Galleries.

“I wanted to show on a local and regional level some of the problem- solving with creation and creating art,” she said.

“I think there’s a very relatable link there. The artists I selected all exemplify different venues of artistry in their craft.”

Breezewood residents Richard Coble and Susan Coble are jewelers.

“They are three-dimensional sculptural artists in small-scale with jewelry-making,” Young said.

Davis, an Everett resident who has been painting full time since 2013, graduated from Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in painting.

“She bridges both large-scale sculpture and painting,” Young said.

Landis, a Bedford resident, works in photography. Her images are based on her interpretations of the subject’s geometric structure.

“It’s two-dimensional, but a very honed-in, acute sense of visual,” Young said.

She said there is an eclectic mix of thinking and building from the four artists who work with different mediums.

“I wanted to showcase not just one specific medium,” Young said.

“I liked the idea that, across all mediums, all artists are always presented with problems and the question of how to get from Point A to Point B.”

“The process of evolving, creating, tweaking and working with your medium to get from Point A to Point B is a parallel to the industrial age of solving a problem and how to get through this idea of what you want to express to the final piece.”

She added that the strength of creativity unites the artists.

“Each of these artists is exemplary in terms of being able to showcase that this didn’t just happen naturally,” Young said.

“These are well thought-out and articulated pieces that are beautifully done and presented well.”

She said the show features more than 120 pieces of art.

“I would like for this exhibition to inspire those who visit in a very specific way,” Young said.

“I’d like for them to think about the artistry in the creative problem-solving process behind everything.”

In conjunction with the exhibit, Davis will lead a lecture from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 that will focus on dyslexia and how it has affected her work and her thinking process.

“It is a unique opportunity to learn about how the brain functions and to see how a dyslexic brain creates one-of-a-kind paintings and sculptures,” Young said.

The cost is $35 and registration is suggested.

Museum hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Admission to the exhibit is free.

For more information, call 814-589-3020 or visit www.sama-art.org.