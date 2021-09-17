Alabama Democratic Party chair says prison plan ‘putting old problems in new buildings’

Southern Miss (1-2) at No. 1 Alabama (3-0) 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network) 1 Victory for Southern Miss in 23 games in Tuscaloosa. The Golden Eagles defeated the Crimson Tide 38-29 on Nov. 13, 1982, to end Alabama’s 57-game winning streak at Bryant-Denny Stadium. USM also tied Alabama 13-13 in Tuscaloosa in 1956. Overall, Alabama leads the series with Southern Miss 37-5-2 on the field and has won the past 12 meetings in Tuscaloosa. The teams most recently squared off in 2019, when the Tide scored a 49-7 victory. Southern Miss’ most recent win in the series is a 21-0 victory in Birmingham on Sept. 16, 2000. The teams have met seven times since that game.

