Alabama Democratic Party chair says prison plan ‘putting old problems in new buildings’

By Mike Cason
AL.com
AL.com
 8 days ago
Alabama Democratic Party Chair Chris England said today new prisons won’t fix the state’s overcrowded, understaffed, and violence-plagued correctional system. England, who also represents a Tuscaloosa district in the House of Representatives, said criminal justice reforms are necessary if Alabama wants to fix prisons the Department of Justice says are riddled with violence, weapons, drugs and that hold men in dangerous conditions that violate the Constitution.

Brent Breland
8d ago

he's right. instead of building new prisons. let's publicly hang criminals that have been sentenced to death. that will clear out needed space and the deterrent factor would greatly reduce future criminal acts.

