Reward Offered for Fugitive Tarzana Couple Convicted in $18M Fraud

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest of a Tarzana couple who allegedly cut their tracking bracelets and went on the run while awaiting sentencing for their roles in an $18 million COVID-19 relief fraud case, the FBI said Friday.Facing the possibility of years behind bars, Richard Ayvazyan, 43, and his wife and co-defendant Marietta Terabelian, 37, removed their location monitoring devices and absconded from pretrial supervision together on Aug. 29, according to the FBI.