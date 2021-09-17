To have your eyes opened, join a cop for a ride-along

I wanted to learn firsthand what it is like to be a Minneapolis cop at this moment on the North Side. So on a recent Friday I scheduled a ride-along. The officer picked me up at 7 p.m., and I was handed a lawsuit waiver and a bulletproof vest. In that eight-hour shift we responded to many calls, including shots fired, drug overdoses, noise complaints, domestic abuse, missing person reports, stolen vehicles, burglaries, armed robberies and information about illegal guns.