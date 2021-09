OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens placed starting guard Tyre Phillips on injured reserve Tuesday, extending the worst current run of injuries in the NFL. Phillips becomes the eighth Ravens player (and sixth starter) to get placed on IR over the last three weeks. Baltimore now has a total of 14 players on IR, which tops the league, according to the Ravens. The Dallas Cowboys are second with 12.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO