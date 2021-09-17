CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the IRS issue physical stimulus checks to families still waiting?

FingerLakes1
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat would have made stimulus checks roll out faster and prevented American families from waiting months, or over a year to receive payments promised early in the coronavirus pandemic?. Several states across the U.S. are rolling out stimulus payments to help families get by as the coronavirus pandemic continues to...

Glenda Donley
6d ago

I finally received. my stimulus but I haven't gotten my tax refund and it has. been 8 months and. I need my tax refund now so send it to me.

4
Keith Anderson
8d ago

how about they process my tax return and give me that...... that would be more helpful....smh

9
mipasi
6d ago

no no no they should stop giving to families bcuz people with kids are harming the world by population growth. money should be given to other people who actually care about the planet

2
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Cash Could Come As Experts Call For Monthly Payments

With several federal programs put into place to combat the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic ending or on the verge of ending soon, many are beginning to grow worried about what this could mean for millions of Americans still in dire financial situations and straits. Now, experts are calling for additional monthly assistance as fears over all aid running out continue to spread.
hngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
CNET

4th stimulus check: $600 for Californians, $1,000 for teachers, $2,000 payment petition

Millions of individuals and families across the US have received additional aid this year in addition to stimulus checks. For instance, three child tax credit payments have been disbursed to parents so far. Also, California residents that have been receiving stimulus payments received more money today with the second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or possibly up to $1,100). The extra money -- either from Washington or your state -- has provided US households with much-needed help throughout the ongoing pandemic. But some families may owe the IRS for past stimulus checks due to an unfortunate math error.
WKRC

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the last big stimulus bill into law back in March. That law provided direct payments to most people ($1,400) as well as a slew of other tax changes that put money into the American people's pockets. It also temporarily expanded the federal Child Tax Credit. Now, there's more money coming to a specific set of workers uniquely affected by COVID-19. The money will go to farmworkers and meat packers. There's $700 million set aside for those workers. Some of the money - at least $20 million - will go to grocery store workers.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: IRS Sending Out More Money This Week

Will you be getting a payment from the IRS in your bank account?. Millions of Americans are waiting and hoping for a fourth stimulus check as the Delta variant of COVID-19 rages and as Americans experience high inflation, falling income, and reduced spending. With lawmakers working instead on other legislation,...
The US Sun

Fourth stimulus check status – Here’s the relief money that’s been approved so far and how to get payments

NEITHER Congress or the Commander-in-Chief are likely to push for a fourth stimulus this year, but there are still plenty of funds to aid eligible Americans’ bottom lines. American families can take advantage every month until December by pocketing up to $300 from the Child Tax Credit (CTC) as well as pursuing reimbursements from “plus-up” payments and Californians are benefitting with up to $1,000 “thank you” bonuses and teachers are getting “$1,000 “thank you payments.
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: These 10 States Have (or Plan To) Provide Additional Stimulus Funds

States have found a variety of ways to pass along federal stimulus funds. Beyond the stimulus checks that arrived last spring, expanded Child Tax Credit payments that are hitting the bank accounts of eligible families for at least a few more months, and a small increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit, it appears that the federal government may be easing away from stimulus programs for the time being. The hope is that the economy will grow at a robust enough pace to help lift all Americans.
KIMT

Unemployment Insurance, PPP loan forgiveness payments being issued

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Money is headed back into some taxpayer's pockets after tax law changes delayed payment from Unemployment Insurance and the Payback Protection Program. Starting on Monday the Minnesota Department of Revenue will begin sending out tax refunds after they were originally scheduled to be given out in July.
