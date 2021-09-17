CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Unemployment Reaches New Low

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln, NE (September 17, 2021) Nebraska’s unemployment rate for August of 2.2% was the nation’s lowest, and the lowest on record for the state. The State Department of Labor said Friday the August rate was down slightly from July’s rate of 2.3%. Nonfarm employment in August stood at 1.019 million....

