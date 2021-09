They like to say that startup leagues—the “developmental ones”—don’t work in football as far as getting talent to the NFL. Well, none of them have really ever lasted lost enough for us to make a fair evaluation on all of that, but there’s no denying the XFL did put some players in a better position to make a comeback, several of which have had a chance to contribute in the NFL since the league folded for the second time.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO