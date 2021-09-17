CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders to Gather at UN Against COVID-19 Backdrop

By Margaret Besheer
Voice of America
 8 days ago

UNITED NATIONS — Afghanistan, climate action and the COVID-19 pandemic will be front and center next week when large numbers of world leaders return to New York for their first in-person meetings at the United Nations in more than a year. The coronavirus pandemic has slowed in-person diplomacy at the...

The Guardian

As world leaders gather at the UN, the violation of Palestinian rights must be on the agenda

This week, world leaders have gathered in New York for the 76th session of the United Nations general assembly, struggling to prove its continued relevance in a bruised world. The major themes so far have been the climate crisis, vaccinating the world against Covid-19 and the new regime in Afghanistan – and rightly so. But there is another issue that also demands our attention, where progress could restore faith in the general assembly’s ability to act: the deepening regime of Israeli Jewish supremacy over millions of Palestinians, which has been recognised by more and more observers as a regime of apartheid. We join many global leaders in calling for the general assembly to investigate this regime, and consequently take the necessary measures of accountability to dismantle it.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia to world leaders: Be 'constructive' on Tigray

Ethiopia told the international community Saturday to steer clear of sanctions and avoid meddling over its war with forces from its Tigray region, and to let the African Union work on bringing all parties together.Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders, Deputy Prime Minster Demeke Mekonnen defended his country's conduct in the 10-month-old war.“Prescriptions and punitive measures never helped improve situations or relations,” he said, less than 10 days after the United States threatened to impose sanctions against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders if they don’t take steps soon to stop the fighting.“While...
POLITICS
Voice of America

World Recognition of Taliban ‘Not on Table,’ Russia Says at UN

UNITED NATIONS — International recognition of the Taliban “at the present juncture is not on the table,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday at the United Nations. Among the Taliban’s promises are ensuring an inclusive government; respecting human rights, especially for women; and preventing Afghanistan from becoming a haven...
WORLD
Voice of America

Female Leaders to Speak at UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS — Eight women – three vice presidents and five prime ministers – are scheduled to speak Friday at the United Nations General Assembly. “We cannot save our planet if we leave out the vulnerable – the women, the girls the minorities,” Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova told the assembly earlier in the week.
POLITICS
Reuters

Myanmar will not address world leaders at U.N., Afghanistan will

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - No representative from Myanmar is scheduled to address the annual high-level U.N. General Assembly, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday, amid rival claims for the country's U.N. seat in New York after a military coup ousted the elected government. Competing claims have also been...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Biden Hosts In-Person 'Quad' Leaders Summit

Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia proclaimed Friday a shared commitment to safeguarding democracy in the Indo-Pacific region, leaving unspoken their common concern about China's growing power. The leaders from the group of four countries, known as "the Quad," met at the White House, marking the first...
U.S. POLITICS
Shropshire Star

African leaders demand UN help to access Covid vaccines

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa pointed to vaccines as ‘the greatest defence that humanity has against the ravages of this pandemic’. African politicians whose countries have little or no access to coronavirus vaccines have called for help from richer nations at the United Nation’s annual meeting of world leaders. Some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Leaders to UN: A warmer world is a more violent one, too

Using apocalyptic images, three presidents and seven foreign ministers warned Thursday that a warmer world is also a more violent one.At a ministerial meeting of the Security Council the officials urged the U.N.’s most powerful body to do more to address the security implications of climate change and make global warming a key part of all U.N. peacekeeping operations.The leaders and ministers pushing for more U.N. action said warming is making the world less safe, pointing to Africa s conflict-plagued Sahel region and Syria and Iraq as examples..Micheal Martin, Ireland’s president, who chaired the meeting, said climate change...
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

At UN, West frustrated by slow pace with Iran

The United States and European Union voiced frustration at the UN this week over the slow pace with Iran, saying its new government showed no indication it was ready to revive a nuclear accord. Iran's new ultraconservative president, Ebrahim Raisi, strongly denounced the United States in a video address to the General Assembly Tuesday and indicated he backed a return to indirect talks with the United States in Vienna, although he did not give a timeline. "We don't have yet an agreement by Iran to return to the talks in Vienna," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Thursday before leaving the annual UN summit. "We're pretty much prepared to return to Vienna to continue the talks. And the question is whether -- and if so when -- Iran is prepared to do that," Blinken said.
WORLD
Voice of America

At UN, Climate and COVID Top Leaders' Concerns

WASHINGTON — Tackling the threat of climate change and COVID-19 were the dominant themes of leaders' speeches Wednesday at the U.N. General Assembly annual debate. "While the world was fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis also struck at full force," said President Andry Rajoelina of the African island nation of Madagascar.
PUBLIC HEALTH
