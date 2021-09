Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 15:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Phoenix.