Sagent’s Playbook to Modernize $1 Trillion in Mortgage Servicing

dsnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow, I quickly detail these topics for Sagent customers, partners, prospects, and all my industry colleagues and friends pushing to make homeownership better for the consumers we all serve. Figure as a Sagent client. Figure will become a servicing customer of Sagent as Figure aggressively grows mortgage market share. You...

dsnews.com

thepaypers.com

Veritran, nTransformers to launch a digital self-service mortgage solution

Global company that facilitates digitalisation through its Enterprise Low-Code Platform Veritran and digital innovation company η!Transformers have partnered to launch a new omnichannel business solution for digital mortgage services. Under the name Digital Mortgage, it will allow financial entities, from the largest ones to retail banks and rural savings banks...
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Tomo's CEO on the mortgage industry: 'It's like going to the DMV'

Today’s the day: Join us for Inman Connect Now today to dig into key topics, including how to think about growth in new ways, thriving through the market shift, creating engaging content consistently and much more. Register now to watch the rest of the day live, and catch up on what you missed on-demand.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Natural disasters and forbearance: What borrowers and mortgage servicers need to know

The United States is grappling with a sharp rise in natural disasters, including wildfires, an active hurricane season, floods, tornadoes and mudslides. The mortgage industry must be proactive in examining programs that can help borrowers recover from — and remain resilient to — disasters like these. After a natural disaster, the dream of homeownership is shaken as people across the country face the challenge of rebuilding their homes and their lives. A strong forbearance program, like the one mandated by the CARES Act as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, should serve as a blueprint for helping those impacted by natural disasters.
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Mortgage applications increase – what’s the key?

Demand for mortgages inched up 0.3% for the week ending September 10, pushing purchase applications higher. Mortgage application volume increased 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis but was down 10% on an unadjusted basis, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s latest survey. MBA’s purchase index jumped 8% from the previous week, while the refinance index dropped 3%.
REAL ESTATE
mediafeed.org

A retiree’s guide to mortgage refinancing

Congratulations: You’ve made it to retirement! Now what? Golf, travel, relax by the beach, refinance your mortgage. Conventional wisdom holds that you shouldn’t have a mortgage to pay by the time you are retired. After all, a life free of mortgage payments means more money for your living and travel expenses.
REAL ESTATE
dsnews.com

The Exchange: Mortgage Solutions Financial’s Bobbie Collins

Editor's note: This Q and A appears in the September issue of DS News magazine, available here. Bobbie Collins recently joined Colorado Springs-based Mortgage Solutions Financial as its Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, bringing her extensive background in law, compliance, and management to the role. After a decade working at large national firms, she says Mortgage Solutions is a little different. A family-owned and operated business that has grown significantly in the past few years, Mortgage Solutions has managed to maintain a family-like atmosphere in its now 60 or so branches and among its 600 employees, she says. “We work hard and play hard together.” As important as anything, the company shares Collins’ passion for supporting military families, an interest born of personal experience, which resulted in her co-founding a nonprofit, the Council for Military Spouse Clubs. She spoke with DS News about passion projects, lessons learned during a pandemic, and the importance of a supportive work culture.
REAL ESTATE
dsnews.com

Freddie Mac Examines Minority ‘Appraisal Gap’

Following-up on anecdotes and stories on racial bias submitted to Freddie Mac, the government sponsored enterprise (GSE) conducted research on whether minorities are more likely to receive an appraisal value on a single-family home that is lower than the contract price, resulting in an appraisal gap which may exclude them from certain wealth-building benefits. This appraisal gap may also impact the potential buyer’s ability to obtain financing on their home.
REAL ESTATE
propertyindustryeye.com

The UK’s lowest ever mortgage rate launches

Mortgage rates have reached an all-time low with the launch of a new 0.79% deal, the lowest ever recorded in Britain. Since May of this year, and for the first time in almost four years, homebuyers have been offered mortgages with interest rates below 1%. There are now 140 deals...
REAL ESTATE
dsnews.com

The Week Ahead: Ginnie Mae’s Impact on the MSR Industry

In early July 2021, Ginnie Mae issued a Request for Input (RFI) pertaining to proposed tightening of financial stability requirements for obtaining and maintaining Ginnie Mae single-family issuer eligibility and approval. This webinar will feature subject-matter experts Tom Piercy, President, National Enterprise Business Development, Managing Director; and Bob Dowell, Managing...
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Credit Score You Really Need to Buy a House

Mortgage lenders take a careful look at your creditworthiness when determining whether or not they’ll grant you a mortgage. This might have you wondering: “What credit score do I actually need to buy a home?”. The correct answer is… it depends on your loan type. You need at least a...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

What’s behind the sharp decline in mortgage delinquencies?

As the summer comes to an end, several issues are top of mind for everyone: the impact of the Delta variant, the debate over when the Federal Reserve will taper its asset purchases, the situation in Afghanistan, and the federal debt limit and budget debate. When it comes to housing...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Why It's So Important to Pay Off Your Credit Cards Before Applying for a Mortgage

Buying a home? It's best to apply for a mortgage once you're free of credit card debt. Your goal in getting a mortgage should be to not only qualify for a home loan but also snag the lowest interest rate possible. But if you have too much credit card debt at the time of your mortgage application, you may be setting yourself up for disaster. Here's why it's essential to shed as much credit card debt as possible before buying a home.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Rocket Mortgage’s Rachel Robinson to speak at HW Annual

As the housing economy becomes increasingly digital, appraisal modernization may hold the key to not only providing a better experience for borrowers and lenders but also reducing potential appraisal bias. That’s why HousingWire invited Rachel Robinson, director, collateral policy and product development at Rocket Mortgage, to HW Annual to discuss how technology can play an important role in the appraisal process and help eliminate discriminatory practices.
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Black Knight expanding services it provides to growing mortgage broker segment

Building on two recent acquisitions, software, data and analytics provider Black Knight is expanding the services it provides to a growing market segment: mortgage brokers. Black Knight says its new cloud-based loan origination system (LOS), LoanCatcher, is aimed at giving mortgage brokers “affordable access to the same level of technology leveraged by the nation’s largest and most successful lenders.”
ECONOMY
peoriatimes.com

Lender pays Peoria couple's mortgage

Envoy Mortgage recently paid one month’s mortgage and taxes for a married couple who are expecting their first child. Ryann Day and Harrison Turpin of Peoria refinanced their home “a few times” to pay for in-vitro fertilization. One day, they received a call from a representative asking about their experience with Envoy.
PEORIA, AZ
Chicot County News

What's in the $3.5 trillion spending bill?

CNN's Tom Foreman takes a look at what's in the massive tax and spending bill that would expand education, health care and childcare support, address the climate crisis and make further investments in infrastructure.
EDUCATION

