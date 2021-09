LANDOVER, Md. - The player the Washington Football Team did not select with the second pick of the 2020 NFL draft came to FedEx Field on a lovely Sunday afternoon, was given the ball with both a lead and more than six-and-a-half minutes remaining, and essentially took that ball and went home, back to Los Angeles, where he will be the quarterback for this year and next year and who knows how many more going forward.

