Special Weather Statement issued for Ford, Gray, Hodgeman by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-17 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ford; Gray; Hodgeman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ford, southwestern Hodgeman and northeastern Gray Counties through 630 PM CDT At 600 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cimarron, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Howell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPHalerts.weather.gov
