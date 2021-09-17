The Official 2021 Emmys Cocktails Are Here! 3 Martinis You Need for Your Watch Party

Fall is officially here! And that means you’re going to want to stock up on cozy sweaters, gorgeous leafy décor and of course, pumpkin spice for all those pumpkin spice recipes that come along with fall. Nothing says autumn as much as the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, but this fall, challenge yourself and make different beverages spruced up with pumpkin spice. Whether you’re making coffee, hot chocolate or iced tea, pumpkin spice can add a warm and cozy flavor to your drink. One we’re particularly loving right now is this Pumpkin Sp-Iced Tea Horchata recipe by Nasim Lahichi (@lahbco) that’s getting 100K+ views on TikTok!

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO