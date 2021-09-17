CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

The Official 2021 Emmys Cocktails Are Here! 3 Martinis You Need for Your Watch Party

By Kelli Acciardo
Parade
Parade
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Emmy Awards are this Sunday! And if you plan on watching from home, you’re going to need some red-carpet worthy libations to kick off the viewing party. We asked award-winning mixologist Charles Joly all about this year’s official Ketel One cocktails, which are different takes on classic Martini cocktails. Additional drinks in the night’s lineup will also include a refreshing perspective on the Cosmopolitan and the Espresso Martini.

