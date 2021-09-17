Special Weather Statement issued for DuPage, Kane, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: DuPage; Kane; Northern Cook A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kane, northwestern DuPage and northwestern Cook Counties through 645 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pingree Grove, or west of Elgin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elgin, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, St. Charles, West Chicago, Campton Hills, Roselle, South Elgin, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, Inverness, West Dundee, Barrington Hills, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee and Wayne. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH