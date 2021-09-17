CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for DuPage, Kane, Northern Cook by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: DuPage; Kane; Northern Cook A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kane, northwestern DuPage and northwestern Cook Counties through 645 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pingree Grove, or west of Elgin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elgin, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, St. Charles, West Chicago, Campton Hills, Roselle, South Elgin, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, Inverness, West Dundee, Barrington Hills, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee and Wayne. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report. The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties. The Empire Builder train, which runs...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
City
Inverness, IL
City
Kane, IL
City
Roselle, IL
City
St. Charles, IL
County
Kane County, IL
City
Campton Hills, IL
County
Cook County, IL
City
Streamwood, IL
City
Schaumburg, IL
City
West Chicago, IL
City
South Elgin, IL
City
West Dundee, IL
City
East Dundee, IL
City
Hanover Park, IL
City
Hoffman Estates, IL
City
Pingree Grove, IL
City
Carol Stream, IL
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election,...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy