This weekend, we set up an outdoor, climate-controlled tent adjacent to the emergency department at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center (CNRV) to assist with waiting room space needs. It is set up as a precaution and has not yet needed to be used. The tent will allow for appropriate social distancing in our waiting room; it will not be used as a patient care area. (Carilion photo)

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO