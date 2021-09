One of the problems with wearables is that there are differences from body to body and it can be a challenge to come up with a solution that's truly one-size-fits-all—and that's where MIT's new wearable kit comes in. MIT created an accessible toolkit that uses electrical impedance tomography (EIT) so that users can integrate it how they see fit. As the MIT team recognizes, "Existing devices can also only sense motion, limiting users to understanding only how they change positions over time but EIT-kit can sense actual muscle activity."

