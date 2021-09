For Día de los Muertos, McCormick teamed up with Eva Longoria, Lilliana Vazquez and Poderistas to create a limited-edition Mexican hot chocolate kit that shares traditions and knowledge surrounding the holiday. The Mexican Hot Chocolate Craft Kits share info about Día de los Muertos curated by the collaborators, as well as all of the staples for making delicious hot beverages. There are Mexican chocolate discs, spices, peppers and extracts, plus a traditional wooden molinillo to whisk the hot chocolate and an artisanal clay mug to elevate the experience of enjoying the beverage. There are also newly released PEEPS Marshmallow Skulls in the kit, which can be used to create a sweet stir stick.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO