Test your knowledge

By Christine Gaebel, Kate Larkin, Tina Dohna, Lea-Anne Henry, Tom Grove, Alyssa Stoller, Xiaoyu Fang, J. Murray Roberts. The Ocean Decade is an urgent call to action to enable an ‘accessible and inclusive ocean’ for all stakeholder groups globally. Recognising that all stakeholders have a stewardship role in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the global ocean, open sharing of data and information and co-design of ocean knowledge are critical. For the deep and open ocean, this is no small task. These ecosystems host rich and unique biodiversity, yet their remoteness makes them particularly arduous to access, and our knowledge is limited compared to shallower and coastal ecosystems. Indeed, undertaking offshore research is expensive, time consuming, and requires advanced technical capacity. Thus, how can we utilise the Ocean Decade to help make these traditionally non-accessible ecosystems accessible to all stakeholders?
Comments / 0