Tuckerton: Last night we received a police report from anonymous sources regarding an incident with Tuckerton’s fire chief, and his father. Upon further review there was errors in the police report that will be updated at a later time by the police department. Upon interviewing the fire chief and the father this was just a father, son argument that was not done on fire department time. The argument was dramatized by disgruntled ex members of the Fire Department. The Tuckerton Police Department has not and will not be pressing any charges, and will be making changes their police report to fix any errors that were made.

TUCKERTON, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO