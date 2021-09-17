Lady Dimitrescu Needs To Be Added To Monster Hunter

Despite its success, Monster Hunter Rise has been criticized for lacking content and difficulty in comparison to other Monster Hunter titles. In truth, Rise's difficulty and content is comparable to - if not greater than - other normal Monster Hunter titles. The main issue stems from timing; currently, older games with more robust expansions can be purchased for a cheaper price than Monster Hunter Rise. In an immediate sense, players searching for the greatest amount of content and difficulty would be more pleased with those older titles. But Rise offers unique experiences and challenges of its own, and it continues to get more content as time goes on, making it worth a closer look from both series veterans and newcomers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO