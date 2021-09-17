CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Dimitrescu Needs To Be Added To Monster Hunter

By John Carson
Game Informer Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonster Hunter has been a nexus for crossover content from Capcom franchises to surprise collaborations with properties like The Witcher. Today we got confirmation of an incredible new Palamute layered armor that transforms your ridable hunting pup into Mega Man’s robotic dog companion. With at least one Capcom collab set for release this fall, I wanted to touch on some characters, weapons, or armor I’d like to see added into Monster Hunter Rise. Beware of spoilers for Resident Evil Village below!

