LeBron James Laughs At Kawhi & Paul George's Pain

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday was a big day for the Los Angeles Clippers franchise as they announced the name of their brand new stadium in Inglewood. For 23 years, the new arena will be called the Intuit Dome, and owner Steve Ballmer is extremely excited about the future. During the media event today, Ballmer also announced that the arena will be ready for the 2024-2025 season, which is an exciting prospect for basketball fans in Inglewood.

