USC basketball lands 5-star center, beating out UCLA, Baylor and Kansas
Andy Enfield and the USC Trojans have just added another big piece to their 2022 recruiting class. On Friday, five-star center Vince Iwuchukwu ended his recruitment and pledged a commitment to the Trojans, giving USC three verbal commits in the 2022 class. Iwuchukwu now joins Kijani Wright and Oziyah Sellers as the Trojans 2022 class, one that is ranked inside the Top 30 overall and in the top three in the Pac-12.trojanswire.usatoday.com
