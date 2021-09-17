USC basketball lands 5-star center, beating out UCLA, Baylor and Kansas

I will never question his toughness, his desire or his passion for the game. Through the first three games of the season, Ohio State's redshirt freshman starting quarterback has led the team to a 2-1 record while throwing for a program-record 963 yards in his first three career games as the starter. He seems like a really nice kid, he's confident (although a bit soft-spoken in front of the media) and he believes in his ability.

