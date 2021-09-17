CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spice

Rebuilding Warriors turning the corner

WRDW-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you thought about having a full Asian-inspired meal at home? Food by the Black Lotus Urban Spice catering company will satisfy your Asian cuisine dreams and leave you wanting more. Chef and owner Reggie White stopped by our News 12 kitchen to tell us how it all started.

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
saginaw.tx.us

Warrior Taco

We are excited about joining the family of food trucks at the Switchyard. What we offer is unique and different Traditional Native American Indian cuisine with a Texas twist. Our inspired chef Jennifer Scharen from the Culinary Arts Institute Dallas has had a lifelong dream of running her own food truck and serving food with great taste. She has found not only your ordinary taco but, a fry bread taco with chili beef tips! That sounds great and makes your mouth water just thinking about it. We are inspired by the legendary Bigfoot and with a legendary food, why not give it a unique name? On the menu side we have beef, chicken, and a veggie fry bread taco. The Sasquatch is unique all by itself... a hamburger with fry bread as buns! Oh and the dessert Fried Feathers is to die for with Lemon Mascarpone! We are happy to bring something different and look forward to serving this community in Saginaw!
SAGINAW, TX
wiartonecho.com

Legion Corner

With fall upon us you might be thinking about paying your legion dues for next year. Any member can now pay their dues by e-transfer to kinlegion@bmts.com. It is now setup for auto deposit, so no password or clue is required. However we do need the members to enter “Dues YYYY” or “membership” in the memo/notes field of the e-transfer before completing the transfer. We hope this makes it easier for some people who might not get into the branch all the time. Once you have paid your dues your sticker for your legion membership card will be available at the bar, just ask the bar steward for yours.
FACEBOOK
WRDW-TV

Nearly 30,000 expected in town for Ironman race

News 12 Foodie Friday│ Frog & the Hen's Sweet Potato Gnocchi. It's finally the fall season, and the staff at Frog & the Hen on Flowing Wells Road is stopping by the News 12 Kitchen. We talked to them about their name, history, and most importantly: their new fall menu and happy hour.
FOOD & DRINKS
WRDW-TV

Evans family transforms vacant cottage into mini salon

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local grandad and granddaughter are finding unique ways to make use of their vacant family cottage. Before it was a family gathering spot, but now it’s being used as a salon, well at least half of it. It looks like an old storefront but for...
EVANS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Asian Cuisine#Chef
WRDW-TV

Fall fun at Steed’s Dairy Farm: U.S. shaped corn maze opening soon

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Steed’s Dairy Farm is getting ready to open its corn maze for the fall. This year the maze is in the shape of the United States. The corn maze opens next Saturday October 2nd. It is $11 per person and $8 for seniors and military members. Kids 2 and under get in for free.
GROVETOWN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy