CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Milo Ventimiglia Admits He Felt A ‘Little Uncomfortable’ When His Short Shorts Went Viral

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago

The ‘This Is Us’ star reflected on just how ridiculous it was to go viral for his extremely short-shorts back in April.

Now that “short-short summer” is over, Milo Ventimiglia looked back on his viral exercise outfit in a Friday September 17 interview with E!’s Daily Pop. The 44-year-old This Is Us star looked back on all the attention he got back in April, when he was photographed heading to the gym in a pair of really short-shorts. Even though he thought all the attention was strange, he revealed that he still sports the shorts.

Milo explained that the tiny shorts are reserved for working out. “Those short-shorts, they only come out at the gym,” he told Daily Pop. The star was spotted heading for a gym session, sporting the tiny black shorts, plus a black, sleeveless, graphic t-shirt, converse sneakers, a pair of sunglasses, and a face mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05crmf_0bzml42D00
Milo, 44, did look pretty ripped in his short shorts in April. (BACKGRID)

While it likely felt like a normal day at the gym for the Heroes star, it definitely confused Milo that it became a viral moment! “The wild part was the followup that had happened, because of all that. Literally, I’m a guy who is just leaving the gym, and then to talk to The New York Times about short-shorts, and GQ is asking me questions about it. You kind of proclaim, ‘it’s short-short summer.’ It’s like ‘Holy god, this is insane. This is crazy,'” he said.

Even though Milo seemed amused at some of the attention that he gained as a short-shorts trendsetter, Milo also seemed a little unsure about it. “It’s a little uncomfortable for me, the attention, but at the same time, I’m glad that it inspired a lot of people,” he said.

Back in May, Milo told The Talk just why his shorts were so short, and confessed that they’re actually a normal length. “The shorts are normal length, but when I work out I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder,” he said. “It’s even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I’m there. We all know one another…you know get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers.”

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Gilmore Girls’ Milo Ventimiglia Reveals Whether He’d Do Another Reboot, More Secrets During Scott Patterson Reunion

If you lead, they will follow! Milo Ventimiglia reunited with. costar Scott Patterson to reminisce about their time on the hit drama. The actors, who played relatives Jess Mariano and Luke Danes, recalled what it was like being on set together during the Wednesday, September 15, episode of Patterson’s “I Am All In” podcast — including why Ventimiglia’s personality worked so well with any castmate.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Milo Ventimiglia Reflects on Jess and Rory's 'Gilmore Girls' Romance

Years before Milo Ventimiglia went on to gain Emmy recognition for his role on ABC's This is Us,. fans knew him for his role as Jess, the knowledgable bad boy and Rory's (Alexis Bledel) love interest. Ventimiglia looked back on two's on-screen relationship in his latest appearance on his former Gilmore Girls' co-star Scott Patterson's, podcast, I'm All In.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

'Gilmore Girls' star Scott Patterson 'teared up' over scene with Milo Ventimiglia

"Gilmore Girls" stars Scott Patterson and Milo Ventimiglia reunited to talk about their time on the show and one very special scene. While Patterson said he didn't always watch the show back, he said he was deeply moved by a scene in the "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" reboot that his character Luke Danes shared with his nephew Jess Mariano, who was played by Ventimiglia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
CinemaBlend

Milo Ventimiglia Has Thoughts About A Gilmore Girls Return After This Is Us

With any hugely successful show, fans remain hopeful that the end of a series is less of a “goodbye” and more of a “see you later.” Gilmore Girls fans are certainly no different. Where you lead, we will follow, especially after the pregnancy bomb that Rory dropped in the waning seconds of “Fall,” the fourth and final installment in the series’ 2016 Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Milo Ventimiglia, who’s currently on set of the final season of This Is Us, discussed the possibility of doing more Gilmore Girls after he wraps his six-season arc as Pearson patriarch Jack on the NBC drama.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Milo Ventimiglia visits Gilmore Girls co-star Scott Patterson's podcast, recalls his real-life romance with Alexis Bledel

The Luke and Jess actors recounted their time in Stars Hollow this week on the I Am All In with Scott Patterson Gilmore Girls recap podcast. "I think things are complicated when you're young," the This Is Us star says of dating his co-star. "I think you're going through a developmental change. You are seeing things in the world that you've never seen before. You're experiencing things from the heart, from the gut, from the head, that you're experiencing for the first time. So I think Jess and Rory, I think they were what they needed from the moment, from each other and at the same time, it didn't work out. They went in different directions. And that's OK too. That's kind of great." He went on to praise the young fictional couple, saying, "Outside of what anybody wanted to put onto those two, they kind of made their own world and I think that's pretty cool." ALSO: Patterson recalls tearing up recently watching a Luke and Jess scene.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shorts#Short Shorts#Exercise#Daily Pop#The New York Times
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Reveals Her Daughter Pilar Jhena's "Favorite" Food

In October 2019, Porsha Williams documented a major milestone in her daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley's life. "Pilar’s first bite!! Here we go," she wrote at the time. "Omg my baby [is] getting so big! She ate mango, carrots, coconut cream!" Since then, Porsha has shared plenty of photos and videos...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

This Is One Thing Harry Hamlin Won't Let Lisa Rinna Do

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna are Hollywood royalty. Harry appears to be the more laid-back member of the duo and doesn't get too riled up about life. According to Page Six, Harry keeps his cool as his 20-year-old daughter Amelia is dating Scott Disick. Many dads might freak out by their daughter dating a man 18 years older, much less a reality TV star linked to the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
People

Christopher Meloni Surprises Mariska Hargitay as They Attend US Open with Their Spouses

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay enjoyed each other's company during an evening off from filming their respective Law & Order shows. Meloni, 60, surprised his former Special Victims Unit costar, 57, with a friendly kiss on the forehead on Friday, as he arrived in the Grey Goose box at the US Open to watch Novak Djokovic take on Alexander Zverev. Although Hargitay knew her longtime scene partner would be in attendance, she reportedly wasn't aware they'd be seated in the same box.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Law And Order's Mariska Hargitay Shares Post Finally Walking Without The Boot After Working On SVU With Broken Ankle

Mariska Hargitay has had a pretty rough summer. The Law & Order: SVU star made headlines when she broke her ankle after a Black Widow screening. She’s been a trooper though, filming the 23rd season of the NBC drama on crutches. However, it would appear that the actress just took a major step in her recovery, as she recently unveiled a social media post that shows her walking without the use of a boot.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Joins Real Housewives Spin-Off Show

If you thought Shannon Beador’s hair catching on fire was too much heat for Tamra Judge, think again. The former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member is joining the second installment of Real Housewives spin-off show. This new series will film an ultimate girl’s getaway over the course of eight days featuring former cast […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Joins Real Housewives Spin-Off Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy