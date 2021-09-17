Milo Ventimiglia Admits He Felt A ‘Little Uncomfortable’ When His Short Shorts Went Viral

The ‘This Is Us’ star reflected on just how ridiculous it was to go viral for his extremely short-shorts back in April.

Now that “short-short summer” is over, Milo Ventimiglia looked back on his viral exercise outfit in a Friday September 17 interview with E!’s Daily Pop. The 44-year-old This Is Us star looked back on all the attention he got back in April, when he was photographed heading to the gym in a pair of really short-shorts. Even though he thought all the attention was strange, he revealed that he still sports the shorts.

Milo explained that the tiny shorts are reserved for working out. “Those short-shorts, they only come out at the gym,” he told Daily Pop. The star was spotted heading for a gym session, sporting the tiny black shorts, plus a black, sleeveless, graphic t-shirt, converse sneakers, a pair of sunglasses, and a face mask.

Milo, 44, did look pretty ripped in his short shorts in April. (BACKGRID)

While it likely felt like a normal day at the gym for the Heroes star, it definitely confused Milo that it became a viral moment! “The wild part was the followup that had happened, because of all that. Literally, I’m a guy who is just leaving the gym, and then to talk to The New York Times about short-shorts, and GQ is asking me questions about it. You kind of proclaim, ‘it’s short-short summer.’ It’s like ‘Holy god, this is insane. This is crazy,'” he said.

Even though Milo seemed amused at some of the attention that he gained as a short-shorts trendsetter, Milo also seemed a little unsure about it. “It’s a little uncomfortable for me, the attention, but at the same time, I’m glad that it inspired a lot of people,” he said.

Back in May, Milo told The Talk just why his shorts were so short, and confessed that they’re actually a normal length. “The shorts are normal length, but when I work out I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder,” he said. “It’s even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I’m there. We all know one another…you know get under a bar or get on a machine or something and my shorts get hiked up really high, then everyone kind of hoots and hollers.”