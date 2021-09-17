CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg, SC

Dreams coming true for Orangeburg professor

By Devin Johnson
News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ursula O. Robinson appears in a new movie out today called, "Lady of the Manor"

www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Trustus Theatre remembers beloved co-founder Kay Thigpen

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trustus Theatre is remembering the life of its beloved co-founder Kay Thigpen, who died of cancer on Monday. “Kay was everything to me in a lot of ways. A role model, very much a mother figure, I’ll get choked up, she was a really wonderful friend,” said Trustus Board Vice President Robin Gottlieb.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Celebrating Latinx Heritage Month in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Latinx Heritage Month is about celebrating the contributions and achievements made by LGBTQ Latin people. Jonaton Guerrero Ramirez remembers the moment he stepped onto American soil. "I came to America around the age of five, so early 2000," he says. "I remember crossing the border, and my mom told me, 'If somebody asks you questions, don't answer, say you can't speak yet.'"
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

47th Annual Irmo Okra Strut Festival returns amid COVID surge

IRMO, S.C. — The 47th Annual Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut kicks off opening ceremonies on Friday, September 24th in-person at the Irmo Community Park. On Thursday, News 19 This Morning anchor Brandon Taylor spoke with Larry Slaughter, Chair of the Irmo Okra Strut Festival. According to event organizers,...
IRMO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Education
City
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Entertainment
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy