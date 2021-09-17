Dreams coming true for Orangeburg professor

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trustus Theatre is remembering the life of its beloved co-founder Kay Thigpen, who died of cancer on Monday. “Kay was everything to me in a lot of ways. A role model, very much a mother figure, I’ll get choked up, she was a really wonderful friend,” said Trustus Board Vice President Robin Gottlieb.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Latinx Heritage Month is about celebrating the contributions and achievements made by LGBTQ Latin people. Jonaton Guerrero Ramirez remembers the moment he stepped onto American soil. "I came to America around the age of five, so early 2000," he says. "I remember crossing the border, and my mom told me, 'If somebody asks you questions, don't answer, say you can't speak yet.'"
IRMO, S.C. — The 47th Annual Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut kicks off opening ceremonies on Friday, September 24th in-person at the Irmo Community Park. On Thursday, News 19 This Morning anchor Brandon Taylor spoke with Larry Slaughter, Chair of the Irmo Okra Strut Festival. According to event organizers,...
Comments / 0