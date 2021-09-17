Dreams coming true for Orangeburg professor

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Latinx Heritage Month is about celebrating the contributions and achievements made by LGBTQ Latin people. Jonaton Guerrero Ramirez remembers the moment he stepped onto American soil. "I came to America around the age of five, so early 2000," he says. "I remember crossing the border, and my mom told me, 'If somebody asks you questions, don't answer, say you can't speak yet.'"

