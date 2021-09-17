3 News Now This Week | Sept. 11, 2021 - Sept. 17, 2021
A look at what's been trending on 3NewsNow.com for the week of Sept. 11, 2021 - Sept. 17, 2021.
Watch the above video or click the links for trending stories below:
- Woman in video seen coughing on customers loses her job
- Carol Frost continues to break records at age 76
- One dead, one injured following overnight shooting near Westroads Mall
- Neb. daycare owner accused of hurting child gets 12 months probation; victim's mother speaks out
- Hospitals say they're near capacity; Gov. Ricketts' transfer center isn't working
- When Bush came to Nebraska: 9/11 through the eyes of those at Offutt that day
- NEGOP out for Blood: First Democrat announces bid for governor
- Former Huskers defensive backs coach Donte Williams named USC interim head coach after Helton firing
- Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Douglas County including two unvaccinated women in their 50s
- Patriot Guard Riders say goodbye to Cpl. Daegan Page in stunning show of respect
- The remains of Cpl. Daegan Page arrive at Eppley Airfield, Omaha honors fallen Marine
- Fallen marine Cpl. Daegan Page laid to rest at Omaha National Cemetery
- Nebraska girl slaps boy over rumors that class lizard died
- Monarch Marching Band creating smiles while raising money
- Former Omaha Mayor, Douglas County Commissioner Mike Boyle passes away
- More than a dozen people arrested in catalytic converter theft probe
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .
Comments / 0