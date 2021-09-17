CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Former University of Miami football player pleads not guilty in connection to teammate's death

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7TBO_0bzmkjla00
© Twitter: Miami Hurricanes

A former University of Miami football player who has been charged in connection to the death of a former teammate pleaded not guilty on Friday.

During the Friday arraignment, prosecutors filed a second-degree murder charge against Rashaun Jones, and a lawyer for the former athlete entered a not guilty plea thereafter, The Associated Press reported. The Miami Herald noted that Jones was not there for the virtual court hearing.

Previously, when Jones was arrested last month, he was charged with first-degree murder. It is possible he could still face that charge, though it is unclear if he will. If prosecutors want to secure an indictment, a case would have to be presented by prosecutors to a grand jury, the Miami Herald reported.

Jones was arrested in August for his alleged involvement in the murder of his teammate, Bryan Pata, a defensive tackle for Miami who was considered likely to be drafted by the NFL. In November 2006, Pata was fatally shot after returning from team practice.

It was not until 15 years after Pata’s death that Jones was arrested, though investigators had for a while suspected Jones may have been involved, the Miami Herald noted.

Investigators later learned about multiple disputes between the two players, including a physical fight. Jones allegedly threatened to fire at his teammate, the victim's brother told investigators, the AP noted.

Jones told investigators that he was in his apartment when Pata had been murdered; however, cell records obtained suggested otherwise. Eyewitnesses also identified Jones as being in the parking lot outside of the apartment complex where the crime took place.

The Hill has reached out to Jones’s attorney for comment.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report. The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties. The Empire Builder train, which runs...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
University, FL
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election,...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Pata
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

344K+
Followers
38K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy