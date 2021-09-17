CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Patriots’ Mac Jones Strategy Differs From Early Tom Brady Approach

By Ricky Doyle
NESN
NESN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comparing Mac Jones to Tom Brady is imprecise for reasons that go beyond the former being a rookie quarterback and the latter being the greatest QB in NFL history. Sure, their playing styles are somewhat similar. And there seemingly are hints of Brady in Jones’ approach, both on and off the field. But Jones is a high-profile first-round pick starting right away in the NFL, whereas Brady was a little-known sixth-rounder thrust into action during his second season with the New England Patriots after Drew Bledsoe suffered an injury. Totally different situations.

nesn.com

Comments / 1

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pats’ QB Mac Jones already proving 49ers screwed up

As we approach the 2021 regular season, it has not taken long for quarterback (QB) Mac Jones to start proving to the San Francisco 49ers that they drafted the wrong guy. Jones had a stellar preseason for Bill Belichick and the Patriots and he has earned the respect of the best coach in the history of the National Football League – – a coach who has six Super Bowl rings with New England.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is loving life with the Patriots

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is loving life in Massachusetts, where she’s supporting the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16. Scott, a University of...
NFL
NBC Sports

Here's what Mac Jones said to Zach Wilson after Patriots beat Jets

Beyond the fact they'll meet twice a year as members of the New England Patriots and New York Jets, quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson will be forever linked as members of the 2021 NFL Draft class. Through one meeting, it's a decided advantage for Jones, who watched his counterpart...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Charlie Weis
Person
Mac Jones
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
AOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

O.J. Simpson weighs in on Cam Newton's release, the Patriots decision to start Mac Jones

O.J. Simpson has chimed in on the release of Cam Newton by the New England Patriots. Newton, who is unvaccinated, was found to have violated the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Aug. 23 and was forced to miss 5 days of training camp. On Tuesday, the veteran, who started for New England in 2020, was cut, paving the way for rookie Mac Jones to be the starter in 2021.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#Weei#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban will love why Mac Jones declined the ball from his first NFL TD

The Mac Jones versus Tua Tagovailoa show, or as NFL fans would call it the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots, lived up to its hype. Both Jones and Tagovailoa played well, with Tua coming out on top, 17-16. Tagovailoa threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns; one passing and one rushing.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

New England Patriots rookie starting quarterback Mac Jones has been getting some help from his girlfriend heading into his first NFL start. Jones revealed that his girlfriend helps him walk through the playbook in their front yard. “She does a good job. Most of the time we just walkthrough in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones bolsters notion that he’s the next Tom Brady for Patriots

Week 1’s showdown between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots saw Mac Jones make the first regular-season start of his pro career. And while that did not end up the way he wanted to, the poise and control he showed under duress in the pocket must have some Patriots fans having flashbacks of Tom Brady.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

Patriots react to Mac Jones pushing Damien Harris into the end zone

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — During the most memorable play of the Patriots’ 25-6 win over the Jets, Damien Harris covered 26 yards. And he enjoyed one final push from an unlikely source to get across the goal line: Mac Jones. After the play, Harris and the Patriots broke out in...
NFL
Boston Herald

Guregian: The legend of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is growing

Round One of the Mac vs. Zach duel went to Mac Jones. The contrast between the two rookie quarterbacks was striking during the Patriots 25-6 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Jones was efficient, effective, mistake-free, taking what the defense gave him. Wilson, meanwhile, was a mess, constantly throwing...
NFL
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rodney Harrison: Patriots 'got a steal' in Mac Jones

Rodney Harrison was among those who made a passionate case for the New England Patriots to start Mac Jones over Cam Newton. He got his wish, and the former Patriots safety is loving what he's seeing from the rookie quarterback so far. Harrison raved about Jones in a recent conversation...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Mac Jones addresses Patriots’ lack of deep passes

With a rookie quarterback, it was no secret that the New England Patriots’ offense would take some time to get in rhythm. Through two weeks this season, Mac Jones and New England have revolved their offense around short passes instead of pushing the ball downfield. The Patriots currently rank 29th...
NFL
The Spun

Josh McDaniels Shares Patriots’ Mindset With Mac Jones

So far throughout the 2021 season, No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones has proven himself as the most reliable rookie quarterback option in the league. And as such, he’s gained the full trust of the New England Patriots’ coaching staff. On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels shared his confidence in...
NFL
NESN

Can Mac Jones Throw Deep Ball? Why Ex-Patriots Coach Believes QB Surely Can

Mac Jones is just two games into his NFL career, and people already are questioning his arm strength. Charlie Weis finds that ridiculous. The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator explained Tuesday on Sirius XM NFL Radio why he believes the rookie quarterback can throw the ball downfield effectively. In short, Jones has done so at each step in his career and he only hasn’t aired it out in New England because he’s too busy playing situational football, according to Weis.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
25K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy