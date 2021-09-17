CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Texas A&M student died from COVID-19, students and faculty rally for more safety precautions

By KAILYN RHONE AND KATE MCGEE, Texas Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas - The death of a 20-year-old Texas A&M University student from COVID-19 last week spurred fear, frustration and sadness on the College Station campus. In the days since the biomedical science major died, those same feelings have galvanized some students and faculty members to demand more stringent coronavirus precautions from university officials — even if that means defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on such mandates.

Related
kwhi.com

A&M SOPHOMORE FIRST CURRENT STUDENT TO DIE FROM COVID-19

A sophomore at Texas A&M had died due to complications from COVID-19. 20-year-old Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero of Glen Rose, Texas, died last week in Bryan. Ahuero was a biomedical science major at Texas A&M and had hopes of being a psychiatric nurse. According to her obituary, during the summer, she volunteered at the National Suicide Hotline.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M student passes away due to complications from COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M sophomore passed away on Sept. 8th due to complications from COVID-19, according to an official obituary. Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero, 20, died on Wednesday in Bryan. She was born in Fort Worth but was raised in Glen Rose, Texas. Ahuero was a biomedical science...
BRYAN, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis charter school student dies after catching COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local school has confirmed to FOX13 that a student at their school has died of COVID-19. Martin Luther King College Prep told FOX13 via email on Monday. September 11, our school community learned of the heartbreaking loss of a Martin Luther King College Prep student due to COVID-19. The network was informed that the student had been out of school since August 16 due to an unrelated issue before being diagnosed with COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, this is the only information we are able to provide at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
News Channel 25

Students plan protest for Texas A&M's handling of COVID-19 protocols

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As the Aggie community is still mourning the loss of sophomore student Kirstyn Ahuero, her passing has inspired some students to speak out for change. Texas A&M students have organized a protest against the university to be held on campus Tuesday afternoon, regarding Ahuero's passing following...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Iola Register

KU students, faculty call for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LAWRENCE — University of Kansas students, faculty and staff members called on administrators to mandate vaccines on campus during a rally Sunday, expressing concerns about the ongoing surge of the delta variant of COVID-19. Nearly 40 people gathered at the university’s Wescoe Beach to push back on the administration’s reluctance to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for individuals on campus this year. The rally was hosted by the Vaccinate KU coalition, which formed this summer with a Change.org petition urging KU to require vaccines. The petition has garnered 1,118 signatures since it was posted on July 18.
LAWRENCE, KS
Battalion Texas AM

Students protest A&M’s response to student death, COVID-19 policies

In Academic Plaza on Tuesday, Sept. 14, students gathered to protest their disapproval with how Texas A&M’s administration has handled COVID-19 on-campus precautions and the recent death of biomedical sciences sophomore Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero. “We are not trying to use her as some political agenda, we are trying to avoid...
PROTESTS
Murray State News

Faculty express concerns about campus COVID-19 precautions

With COVID-19 vaccination rates rising, pandemic precautions are not as stringent as they were last year. However Calloway County is still in a highly transmissible zone, and although there is a vaccine safety net there the risk remains. Students are not the only campus demographic being potentially exposed to COVID-19,...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Battalion Texas AM

Students react to professor COVID-19 precaution incentives

With a full return to in-person classes, many professors fearful of catching COVID-19 on campus are pleading with students to take proper precautions, including mask wearing while inside the classroom. According to the Faculty Questions Regarding Fall 2021 Teaching on the faculty senate website, professors can offer extra credit for...
COLLEGES
Battalion Texas AM

First known A&M student reported to have died from COVID-19 complications

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the first known Texas A&M student was reported to have died due to complications from COVID-19. Biomedical sciences sophomore Kirstyn Katherine Ahuero was from Glen Rose, where she was the valedictorian of her high school class, according to an obituary published by Kerrville Funeral Home. Ahuero...
COLLEGES
Daily Free Press

Students, faculty reflect on Fall semester COVID-19 protocols

As the Fall semester gets underway, Boston University students and faculty have shared their thoughts on the effectiveness of COVID-19 safety protocols in place on campus. While the social distancing mandate has been lifted on campus and all students, faculty and staff are required to be vaccinated, many of the rules are modified versions of the ones in effect for the 2020-2021 school year.
BOSTON, MA
Central Illinois Proud

ISU students rally for women’s safety on campus after rumored abduction attempts

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerned students marched across Illinois State University’s quad Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 15, rallying for women’s safety on campus. The march comes in response to violence towards a student in a sorority earlier this week. The woman said she was walking to her house through campus when two men cornered her and attempted to kidnap her.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio Dominican requiring students, faculty to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Dominican University announced Tuesday that members of its campus community will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The requirement includes students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. This also includes all individuals, including those who learn and work remotely. According to...
OHIO STATE
Denver Post

Guest commentary: COVID precautions, needs of community college students must be balanced

Over the past month, faculty, staff, and students across Colorado and the United States have returned to campuses for the start of another fall semester. We had hoped that this semester would be about new challenges, new opportunities, and new directions. Instead, we face another semester dealing with—and sometimes disagreeing about—vaccines, testing, face masks, and social distancing. There is no question—the precautions we take and requirements we put into place as campus leaders to make our campuses as safe as possible are an absolute priority. Lives are at stake. We should be clear—and the Colorado Community College System is very clear—that safety for our faculty, staff, and students is our top priority.
COLLEGES
fox26houston.com

Texas’ ban on mask mandates draws fed investigation for possibly violating students with disabilities' rights

**EDITOR'S NOTE** The headline to the original story was shortened for length. The federal government is investigating the Texas Education Agency after deeming that its guidance prohibiting mask mandates in schools last week may be "preventing school districts in the state from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities."
TEXAS STATE
ksal.com

Middle School Student Dies From COVID

The death of a Kansas middle school student from COVID-19 raised the urgency Wednesday of a panel focused on pandemic school safety to implement precautionary measures across the state. In addition to the death, outbreaks at schools across Kansas more than doubled over the last week, and cases have continued...
EDUCATION
WRAL

Reports: Texas 4-year-old dies from COVID-19 hours after first symptoms

Galveston, Texas — Local media outlets report that a Texas 4-year-old died from COVID-19 in her sleep hours after getting a fever in the night. Kali Cook, a preschooler from Galveston, was the first child to die from COVID-19 who is under 10 years old death in the county, the Houston Chronicle reports.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

COVID-19 testing at Houston, Aldine school district campuses

HOUSTON - Houston and Aldine ISD students and staff will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 on campus. The Houston Health Department announced on Thursday that it is partnering with the districts to provide free testing at many campuses this school year. "The program will be able to...
HOUSTON, TX

