Fantasy football: Forget about Week 1 when it comes to your lineup

By Howard Bender, Fantasy Alarm
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you get ready to finalize your fantasy football lineups for Week 2, understand one of the keys to your success is going to be a short memory. Whether a player had a strong performance or posted a terrible one, you need to look at their upcoming game with fresh eyes. Football is all about matchups, and one week’s success or failure is, oftentimes, irrelevant to the next. Your job as a fantasy manager is to continually look forward and worry less about what has already happened.

