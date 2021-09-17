CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Overnight Defense & National Security — The Pentagon's deadly mistake

By Rebecca Kheel
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLZic_0bzmjHD900

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians.

We’ll break down how the intelligence failed, how Defense leaders have responded and what steps are being taken to make sure such a deadly mistake doesn’t happen again.

For The Hill, we’re Ellen Mitchell and Rebecca Kheel. Write to us with tips: emitchell@thehill.com and rkheel@thehill.com.

Let’s get to it.

Pentagon admits ‘tragic mistake’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUnSP_0bzmjHD900

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians.

“I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”

"Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake," he said.

Apologies given: McKenzie also offered his "profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed."

"This strike was taken in the earnest belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology. As the combatant commander, I am fully responsible for the strike and this tragic outcome," he said.

The previous explanation: Pentagon officials had previously asserted that at least one ISIS-K member and three civilians were killed when the U.S. military struck a vehicle it said was “an imminent ISIS-K threat” to U.S. forces evacuating people at Kabul’s airport.

Shortly thereafter, reports emerged that the U.S. military targeted the driver of the vehicle, Zemari Ahmadi, based on dubious claims, including because they believed he may have had ties to ISIS and that explosives had been put in his vehicle.

But the driver did not have ties to the terrorist organization and instead was a worker at an aid group, Nutrition and Education International, the investigation found.

What went wrong?: In trying to explain the mistake, McKenzie said that in the 36 hours leading up to the strike the U.S. military had at least 60 different intelligence reports — some “corroborating and some conflicting” — about a threat to U.S. forces at Kabul’s airport.

“One of the most recurring aspects of the intelligence was that ISIS-K would utilize a white Toyota Corolla as a key element in the next attack,” he said.

“We didn't take the strike because we thought we were wrong, we took the strike because we thought we thought we had a good target," McKenzie said.

Will anyone be fired?: McKnezie would not say if anyone would be held responsible, as the Pentagon is in the process of investigating that possibility.

AUSTIN CHIMES IN

Following McKenzie’s comments, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin offered his own condolences.

Austin, who said McKenzie briefed him on the investigation’s findings earlier Friday, said the Defense Department now knows “there was no connection between Mr. Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan, that his activities on that day were completely harmless and not at all related to the imminent threat we believed we faced, and that Mr. Ahmadi was just as innocent a victim as were the others tragically killed.”

Other assurances: Secretary of State Antony Blinken also on Thursday sought to assure France, saying it was a vital partner, according to remarks made after he spoke with Australian foreign and defense ministers in Washington, Reuters reported.

Actions demanded: After the Pentagon’s public apology, human rights groups released their own statements condemning the mistake.

The American Civil Liberties Union said the strike “should be an inflection point and wake-up call at long last” to the consequences of carrying out attacks that harm civilians.

“If President Biden truly means to center human rights, he needs to end the lethal force-first approach of the last 20 years, and also end this country’s program of lethal strikes even outside recognized battlefields,” the ACLU said in a statement. “For too long, U.S. presidents have flouted the rights-protecting safeguards of international law and our system of checks and balances, with devastating consequences for human lives.”

And Amnesty International said that while the Pentagon’s statements are an “important step toward accountability” more steps need to be taken.

Read the full story here.

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly within the duties’ of job

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyWbn_0bzmjHD900

Gen. Mark Milley , the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, told The Associated Press that his calls to China following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were “routine” and “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his role.

The top military official told the news outlet while traveling to Europe that he has regularly made similar calls “to reassure both allies and adversaries in this case in order to ensure strategic stability.”

First public comments: The comments mark the first time Milley has publicly commented on the matter since excerpts from a forthcoming book by veteran journalist Bob Woodward and The Washington Post's Robert Costa revealed that Milley twice called his Chinese counterpart in the wake of the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol to assure him that former President Trump did not plan to attack Beijing as an attempt to stay in office.

The controversy: According to an excerpt from the book, Milley said in one of the calls, “You and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

The book, “Peril,” which is scheduled to be released Tuesday, also alleged that Milley sought to limit Trump's ability to launch a military strike or nuclear weapons following the Capitol riot and held secret meetings at the Pentagon on the issue.

Will address this further: After brief comments, Milley told the AP he plans to address the matter further when he testifies before Congress later in September.

“I think it’s best that I reserve my comments on the record until I do that in front of the lawmakers who have the lawful responsibility to oversee the U.S. military,” Milley told the outlet. “I’ll go into any level of detail Congress wants to go into in a couple of weeks.”

France pulls ambassador in protest of US-Australian sub deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFeww_0bzmjHD900

France on Friday recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia in protest of a new partnership between the two countries to deliver Australia nuclear-powered submarines.

Who made the call?: French Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement Friday afternoon that the decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron .

“This exceptional decision is justified by the exceptional gravity of the announcements made on 15th September by Australia and the United States,” the foreign minister said.

‘Unacceptable behavior’: “The cancellation of the Attack class submarine program binding Australia and France since 2016, and the announcement of a new partnership with the United States meant to launch studies on a possible future cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines, constitute unacceptable behavior between allies and partners, whose consequences directly affect the vision we have of our alliances, of our partnerships and of the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe,” he added.

What sparked it: France has reacted angrily to the new partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, including by canceling a gala planned in Washington, D.C. The foreign minister earlier this week compared President Biden to former President Trump over the agreement, recalling the unilateral decisions of the prior administration.

France had been seeking a multibillion dollar defense agreement with Australia, and the new partnership, called AUKUS, means that Paris will miss out on the lucrative opportunity.

100 National Guard to help Capitol Police for Saturday rally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gd7u7_0bzmjHD900

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday approved 100 National Guard troops to aid Capitol Police for Saturday’s Washington, D.C., rally in defense of those arrested in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot.

The Guardsmen, who will come from the D.C. National Guard, “will be stationed at the D.C. Armory as a Physical Security Task Force to augment law enforcement for the September 18th demonstration on Capitol Hill,” Pentagon spokesman Army Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell said in a statement.

What they’re needed for: The troops join a number of local law enforcement agencies supporting the Capitol Police in preparation for the “Justice for J6” rally, where demonstrators will be backing people who invaded the Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn President Biden’s election victory.

Other measures: Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department will have an increased presence around the city, with numerous street closures set to go into effect, a move intended to prevent similar events from occurring.

Seven-foot fencing that was erected around the Capitol grounds the day after Jan. 6 was reinstalled Wednesday night in preparation for this weekend.

What they’ll be doing: The Pentagon statement notes that should the Capitol Police require assistance, they will first utilize local, state, and federal law enforcement capabilities before requesting the Guard troops.

“The task force will only be deployed upon request of the Capitol Police to help protect the U.S. Capitol Building and Congressional Office buildings by manning building entry points and verifying credentials of individuals seeking access to the building,” Mitchell said.

Read the rest here.

ON TAP FOR MONDAY

A House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a briefing on “Biological Security Threats” at 5p.m.

WHAT WE'RE READING

That’s it for today. Check out The Hill’s defense and national security pages for the latest coverage. We’ll see you Monday.

Comments / 2

Related
fscsouthern.com

US troop withdrawal leaves Afghanistan in ruin

On Aug. 15, 2021, Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, fell to the Taliban. This came after the United States announced their troop withdrawal. I believe that we must recognize this event as a global disaster and that we must come together regardless of party affiliation to condemn the President’s response to it.
MILITARY
Navy Times

US won’t be asking Taliban permission to strike terror groups in Afghanistan

When U.S. Central Command authorizes strikes against groups like ISIS-K or al Qaida in Afghanistan, they won’t be negotiating with the Taliban about where and when they can drop bombs. While the U.S. generally negotiates agreements with countries where it conducts strikes, the Pentagon considers Afghanistan essentially a free space,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Milley: US should explore more military talks with Russia

The U.S. should explore ways to expand its military contacts with the Russians potentially to include allowing observers from each country to watch the other's combat exercises, in a broad effort to increase transparency and reduce the risk of conflict, the top U.S. military officer said Thursday.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff met in Finland for six hours Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov chief of the Russian General Staff. Speaking to two reporters traveling with him back to the U.S., Milley said that military contacts between the...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Federal agencies buy drones from company Defense Department says poses ‘potential threats to national security’

Both the Secret Service and the FBI bought surveillance drones from a company that the Department of Defense believes could be a national security threat. The Secret Service bought eight drones from Da Jiang Innovations (based in Shenzhen, China) on July 26, while the FBI purchased 19 of them days earlier, according to Axios , which obtained records of the sales.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#National Defense#National Guardsmen#U S Central Command#Toyota#The Defense Department#Isis Khorasan#State#Australian#Reuters#Amnesty International
Slate

Pentagon Admits Kabul Drone Strike Was “Horrible Mistake” That Killed 10 Civilians

After insisting it had been a “righteous strike,” the Pentagon finally faced up to the facts and acknowledged that the last U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan before the withdrawal of American troops was a “horrible mistake” that killed 10 civilians, including as many as seven children. The admission came after news organizations, including the New York Times and Washington Post, had published reports casting doubt on the official version of events that claimed the Aug. 29 drone strike had stopped an imminent attack on the Kabul airport.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
ACLU
Country
China
Arkansas Online

Pentagon admits error in deadly Kabul strike

WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon acknowledged Friday that a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan on Aug. 29 that officials said was necessary to prevent an attack on U.S. troops was a tragic mistake that killed 10 civilians, including seven children. The explosives the military claimed were loaded in the trunk of...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The Pentagon’s Army of Nerds

The Pentagon is not the most inviting place for first-time visitors, and it was no different for Chris Lynch. When he rode the escalator out of the Pentagon metro station, Lynch was greeted by guard dogs and security personnel wearing body armor and toting machine guns. He lost cell service upon entering the building and was forced to run through more than a half mile of hallways to make his meeting in the office of the secretary of defense. He showed up late and out of breath, his hoodie and gym shoes soaked with sweat.
MILITARY
CBS News

What happened to the military equipment left in Afghanistan?

In the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. "demilitarized," or rendered useless, nearly 170 pieces of equipment in Kabul, according to the head of U.S. Central Command. General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie in a press briefing Monday announcing the completion of the withdrawal from Afghanistan said the U.S. on its way out of Hamid Karzai International Airport destroyed up to 70 MRAPs and 23 Humvees - military vehicles - and 73 aircraft.
MILITARY
HuffingtonPost

U.S. And Pakistan Face Each Other On Afghanistan Threats At UN Summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban’s takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan, putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan. But both sides still need each other. As the Biden administration looks for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it probably will look...
FOREIGN POLICY
newbostonpost.com

Ayanna Pressley Votes To Defund Israel’s National Defense

U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Dorchester) stood apart from her colleagues in the Massachusetts Congressional delegation on Thursday. She was the only one of the nine Massachusetts members of the U.S. House of Representatives to vote against providing Israel with $1 billion for its missile defense system known as the Iron Dome.
FOREIGN POLICY
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

‘Special Report’ All-Star Panel on border, Hunter Biden

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report with Bret Baier," September 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We feel those images are horrible and horrific. There is an investigation. The president certainly supports, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security, which he has conveyed will happen quickly. I can also convey to you that the secretary also conveyed to civil rights leaders earlier this morning that we would no longer be using horses in Del Rio. So that is something, a policy change that has been made in response.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill

344K+
Followers
38K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy