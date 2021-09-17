State-operated regional infusion center responds to requested changes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An infusion center providing COVID-19 treatment will have to make some adjustments in how they will obtain the monoclonal antibodies used. City of Nacogdoches officials received word yesterday about the changes affecting the state-operated regional Nacogdoches Infusion Center, one of 16 regional infusion centers in the state of Texas. Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell said the new changes are effective immediately.