CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nacogdoches, TX

State-operated regional infusion center responds to requested changes

By Brianna Linn
KTRE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An infusion center providing COVID-19 treatment will have to make some adjustments in how they will obtain the monoclonal antibodies used. City of Nacogdoches officials received word yesterday about the changes affecting the state-operated regional Nacogdoches Infusion Center, one of 16 regional infusion centers in the state of Texas. Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell said the new changes are effective immediately.

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in north central Montana, according to an Associated Press report. The report cited the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, which said the three deaths were among multiple casualties. The Empire Builder train, which runs...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Where election review efforts stand across the US

The controversial forensic audit of the 2020 election in Arizona's largest county may be over, but it has already inspired a number of copycat efforts in other states. The months-long election audit in Maricopa County reaffirmed President Biden ’s win, and even expanded his margin of victory over former President Trump by about 360 votes, according to a report released Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Nacogdoches County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
Nacogdoches, TX
Health
Nacogdoches, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election,...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Ted Cruz
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy