Saints Will Be Without Seven Coaches Due to COVID-19 Protocols Versus Panthers
The Saints received untimely news on Friday ahead of its Sunday matchup against the Panthers—they'll be without seven assistant coaches. Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams), Curtis Johnson (senior offensive assistant/wide receivers), Brendan Nugent (offensive line), Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends) and Joel Thomas (running backs) will not be on the sidelines due to COVID-19 protocols as the team reportedly faces a potential outbreak. Per the franchise, their responsibilities will be split among the offensive staff.www.chatsports.com
