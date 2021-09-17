CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints Will Be Without Seven Coaches Due to COVID-19 Protocols Versus Panthers

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saints received untimely news on Friday ahead of its Sunday matchup against the Panthers—they'll be without seven assistant coaches. Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams), Curtis Johnson (senior offensive assistant/wide receivers), Brendan Nugent (offensive line), Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends) and Joel Thomas (running backs) will not be on the sidelines due to COVID-19 protocols as the team reportedly faces a potential outbreak. Per the franchise, their responsibilities will be split among the offensive staff.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chaney
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
AOL Corp

Saints confirm 7 assistant coaches will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19

The New Orleans Saints will indeed be missing more than half their offensive coaching staff on Sunday. The team confirmed Friday that offensive assistants Jim Chaney, Declan Doyle, Phil Galiano, Curtis Johnson, Brendan Nugent, Dan Roushar, and Joel Thomas will not be in attendance for the team's game against the Carolina Panthers, due to to COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
riverbender.com

AP source: 6 Saints coaches have positive COVID-19 tests

Six unidentified members of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, a player and a nutritionist have tested positive for COVID-19, two people familiar with the situation said. The people spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team and NFL had not made a public statement about the matter. The people said the entire Saints coaching staff had been vaccinated.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints working with minimal offensive coaches this week due to Covid-19 affected members, 'It's like Ted Lasso, the three or four of us'

Fort Worth, Texas – On-field preparation will begin in earnest Wednesday, Sept. 15 for the New Orleans Saints for Sunday's game against Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, and will do so minus the five offensive coaches who tested positive for Covid-19. Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Panthers#Covid 19#American Football#Espn
ClutchPoints

Saints coaching staff dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Just days after the New Orleans Saints spanked Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, they’re now dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within their offensive coaching staff. However, it’s not expected to be serious. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. While this is far from ideal, at least there are no Saints...
NFL
CBS Sports

'Handful' of Saints offensive coaches test positive for COVID-19 ahead of Week 2 vs. Panthers, per report

The New Orleans Saints are coming off of a dominant 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, but they are reportedly dealing with a small COVID-19 outbreak heading into Week 2. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Saints have had a "handful of offensive coaches" test positive for the coronavirus. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that all of the coaches who tested positive are vaccinated.
NFL
chatsports.com

New Orleans Saints lose two more assistants for game vs. Carolina Panthers amid COVID-19 protocols

The list of assistant coaches not with the New Orleans Saints for their game Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers grew on Saturday. The Saints announced that defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young will not be with the team for its second game of the season due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff, the team said, adding that offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be with the club in Carolina.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Two more members of Saints’ staff out because of COVID-19 protocols

Two more members of the Saints’ staff will be unavailable for Sunday’s game because of issues related to COVID-19. The Saints announced today that assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young will not be in attendance at Sunday’s game at Carolina. Nielsen and Young...
NFL
NBC Sports

Saints won’t have three assistant coaches Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols

The Saints had eight assistant coaches miss last week’s game. They won’t have three this week. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, pass rush specialist Brian Young and run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will not coach Sunday, the team announced Friday. They remain out with COVID-19. All...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints assistant coach Dan Roushar, WR Michael Thomas cleared from COVID-19 protocols

The New Orleans Saints reported more good news on Saturday, announcing that another assistant coach has been cleared to join the team for Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots after missing time in COVID-19 protocols: Dan Roushar, who works with the tight ends and is the Saints’ run game coordinator. He previously coached the offensive line before moving to Dan Campbell’s spot earlier this year.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy