Saints Will Be Without Seven Coaches Due to COVID-19 Protocols Versus Panthers

The list of assistant coaches not with the New Orleans Saints for their game Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers grew on Saturday. The Saints announced that defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young will not be with the team for its second game of the season due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff, the team said, adding that offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be with the club in Carolina.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO